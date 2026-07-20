Homeowner’s Panic Begins When a Huge Python Finds Its Way Inside—’He’s in My House’

A video shared to X by the account @SusieM414141 shows an unidentified woman reacting in shock after spotting what appears to be a large reticulated python with its head poking through a gap in her ceiling.

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Only the snake's head is visible in the footage, though its size suggests a long body remains hidden above.

Struggling to catch her breath in the clip, the woman kept expressing her disbelief throughout the video. "You're joking! I literally can't breathe!" she said, later adding, "He's in my house!"

This is the exact time where you decide to burn the place down. How do you even go about getting that python out of your ceiling? Nope!! pic.twitter.com/Yoqzw0SXRR — Suzee Q (@SusieM414141) July 19, 2026

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Captioning the video, the X user who shared it wrote that the moment was "the exact time where you decide to burn the place down," and asked how anyone would go about getting a python like that out of a ceiling.

One X user asked how anyone could sleep in the house knowing the snake was still up there. They wrote, "Can you even imagine having to fall asleep knowing that it is up there? I could not do it."

Another argued for a more direct solution, saying they would just shoot the snake and patch the resulting hole in the roof afterward, "Why does nobody just shoot them. I can fix a hole in the roof from a 30.06. Then burn it.

One user was too skeptical to even return to the home again. They wrote, "No way would I step foot in that house until it was removed and I saw the proof."

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Lightening the mood, one commenter recalled a pet python owned by a family member, joking, "My brother had a python named Shaft, and surprisingly, he was not FERAL.🤣🤣😂😂".

The post does not mention if the python was removed safely, or if there was an infestation. Reticulated pythons turning up inside homes through ceilings has been a common occurrence around the world.

Why does nobody just shoot them. I can fix a hole in the roof from a 30.06. Then burn it. — Mark Angle (@MarkAng38855922) July 19, 2026

A 15-year-old girl in Malaysia found a 132-pound reticulated python hiding above her bathroom after noticing cracks in the ceiling, and Yahoo News reported the snake had likely entered through a nearby durian tree before civil defense officers removed it.

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In a separate incident reported by Newsweek, a Malaysian family watching television had a 10-foot reticulated python drop into their kitchen, prompting a half-hour rescue operation by the country's civil defense force.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the woman's reaction and the account's caption, as shared on X. The woman's identity and location have not been confirmed.