The 2026 World Cup ended with Spain defeating Argentina in the final. The tournament included several unexpected results and competitive games. This was the case with the final match on Sunday where Argentina and Spain faced off to win it all. Spain took the win, and a sweet video of one of their star players giving his medal to his mother was shared on the subreddit r/MadeMeSmile.

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Nico Williams emerged as one of Spain’s standout players during the tournament. He set up the game-winning goal for his teammate, Ferran Torres. To celebrate his incredible victory, he gave back to the person who brought him to Spain in the first place, his mother, María Arthuer.

“Nico Williams gives his World Cup gold medal to his mom, who crossed the Sahara Desert in search of a better life while pregnant with his older brother, Iñaki,” the caption of the post on Reddit reads.

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The video is sweet. Williams can be seen running to the stands, straight to his mother. He takes his gold medal off and hands it to her. She reacts with excitement as Williams gives her the medal. Clearly, she was proud of her son and happy to be included in the celebration.

People on Reddit loved this video. The comment section was filled with kind words about Williams’ love for his country and his mother.

His Gold Medal Went Straight to His Mom

“What an accomplishment. For both of them,” one Reddit user commented. “Stuff like this is why I think sports are important. They’re more than just entertainment,” a person replied to them.

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“Exactly. In a world that gets more xenophobic by the day, it’s important to see that these people help diversify and enrich culture, add economic value, and bring joy in sports and arts,” someone else wrote in response to the original comment. “I hope some of the Europeans start questioning their views on ‘unqualified and undocumented’ immigrants after watching this group of diverse players win the cup!”

Another user commented, “What a grateful young man; how cool of him to pay respect to his mother for her sacrifices she made to give her family a better life.” Someone else agreed, “She crossed a whole desert and her boys ended up on top of the world. That's a full circle moment right there.” It was a special moment they got to share with one another. Someone else chimed in, “Bruh this got me right in the feels - what a legend honoring his mom's sacrifice like that. She literally crossed a desert for her kids and now he's giving her a World Cup medal, chills fr.”

People were impressed by Williams’ work in the tournament. Having a beautiful header to assist his team in scoring the winning goal is something soccer fans will never forget. It’s clear his family will never forget this moment, either.