A woman is going viral online over the warning she’s giving regarding a popular food item purchased from the grocery store that’s probably sitting in the majority of people’s fridges or freezers — chicken.

Featured Video

While she ended her video with a message urging viewers to avoid chicken, “If you’re going to stop buying one thing at the store, please let it be chicken,” the few minutes before she got to that warning offer context as to why she said it.

This is wild. We have been lied to about everything



We were told chicken is a health food, we’ve been told it’s what we should all be eating



According to nutrient density information by multiple sources including the USDA, it ranks nearly dead last. Here’s the order for… pic.twitter.com/embm1ia6qX — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 19, 2026

Woman Says She No Longer Believes Chicken Is a “Healthy Food”

Advertisement

In an under-three-minute clip reshared by X user @WallStreetApes, the woman, who appears to be a farmer based on the barn in the background, along with the goats and chicken coop featured in her video, starts by saying, “You know you’re deep down the rabbit hole when you no longer believe chicken is a healthy food, and I don't believe it anymore.”

She continues to explain that, “For decades we were sold this lie to sell chicken, that chicken is the cleanest source of protein... it is absolutely not true.” She then explains that “if you actually look at the nutrient density of proteins, beef is number one, lamb is number two, venison, bison, then you get to like fish and pig, and at the very, very bottom — chicken, lower than pig.”

She says chicken ranks lower because chickens are “selectively bred” and that “all the nutrient density has been absolutely stripped from it.” She continues to allege that, “They’re not breeding these chickens to make them healthy. They're breeding these chickens to grow bigger, grow faster, to eat less food, and to be more disease resistant.”

She starts closing out her rant by saying that, “Nowhere in there does it say 'and to have a higher nutritional content.'” Overall, the woman says the whole notion of pushing chicken as a healthy source of protein is “all a marketing sham.”

Advertisement

But she still has more to share. The woman continues on to say that chickens are now bred to grow within six to eight weeks, and if they’re not processed within that time to go to market, they start to suffer as their legs begin to break and their hearts give out.

Thank god people are getting wise to this. I have experimented on myself with everything from veganism to fruitarianism and I find that I feel my best eating grass fed beef, fish (especially sardines), eggs, cheese, butter, bacon, lamb, etc. I will eat fruit/berries for carbs and… — Bruce King (@BruceKingAI) July 20, 2026

While the claims she makes require further research to determine whether they’re true, many people in the comments believe what she has to say. “Thank god people are getting wise to this. I have experimented on myself with everything from veganism to fruitarianism and I find that I feel my best eating grass fed beef, fish (especially sardines), eggs, cheese, butter, bacon, lamb, etc.,” one person shared.

But another gave a much different suggestion, saying, “I don't think we should be eating meat, we weren't designed to eat it.” Regardless of the varying opinions shared in the comments, the woman does make some alarming claims that should be investigated.