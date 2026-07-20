A Reddit post on r/MadeMeSmile has sparked an emotional response online after a parent shared a heartfelt letter their child received from a friend who had been going through a difficult time during the school year.

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The parent explained that the letter was written by the child’s friend, who wanted to share their appreciation and kindness despite facing challenges of their own. The post quickly gained attention from Reddit users who praised the message and the friendship behind it.

“Our son started nursery in 2018 and made a friend on the first day. When they were in infant school this boy developed epilepsy, which got so bad he often couldn't be in lessons with the rest of the class and missed a lot of school due to medical appointments,” the post reads. “ Yesterday was their last day in junior school, and his friend is due to go to a special educational needs school in September, and his Mum wrote our son a card . I can't stop reading it. I'm so proud of him.”

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The card read, “Thank you for never turning your back on (child’s name). It must have been so hard to see your friend change. He’ll miss you. You are a lovely young man. Keep being you!’ This part of the card was written from his parents’ perspective, but a personal message was written from his friend’s perspective.

“Thank you for being a really good friend and looking out for me,” it says. “Enjoy secondary school and good luck in the future.”

The boy’s epilepsy diagnosis changed how he attended school, but the two children remained friends. It’s a sweet letter that shows friendship can endure anything, and supporting the people you love unconditionally is special.

Redditors Share Support for the Two Friends

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People in the comment section were taken by the sweet card. “One day his friend will probably forget the exact words in this card, but he'll never forget how your son made him feel. That's the kind of friendship people spend a lifetime hoping to find,” wrote one user. Another commenter said, “Some much emphasis is placed on our kids’ accomplishments. But here’s a kid with true character. Maybe there’s hope for us after all.”

Another person sympathized with what the woman was going through. It can’t be easy to watch her son struggle with his health and endure a move to a different school that took away the closest friendship he had.

“The emotional awareness amidst the tumult this mother must be in. The focus will be on her child, as it should be, but the child will be in an environment designed to support the kid. Mom’s vision of her time and the trajectory of her family’s life and being a caretaker has changed and still she’s writing lovely letters to your small child to soothe his own pain in not seeing his friend much anymore,” they wrote. “Please be a support system for this woman and her family. Her kid will have a nice life but my heart hurts for them right now.”

The post received supportive reactions from Reddit users. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details shared in the Reddit post, which are based on the parent’s account and the letter shared with the community.