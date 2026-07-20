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Video Shows Skater Dad Helping Toddler Nail a Boardslide: “This Is What Community Support Is About”

6:15 PM CDT on July 20, 2026

Skater Dad Helps His Son Nail a Boardslide at a Skate Event - The Crowd Goes Wild!

Skater Dad Helps His Son Nail a Boardslide at a Skate Event – The Crowd Goes Wild!

|Image Credit: X/@EpicClipVault

A video of a skater dad helping his toddler land a boardslide has delighted viewers online. And this skater dad did just that with his toddler son at a skating event when he helped him land his first boardslide (non-skater heads may need to look up this term).

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The great thing about the video is that everyone in the crowd understood the assignment and cheered loudly for the dad and his son. With more than 1.5 million views, this video is a reminder to every parent to go out this summer and do something fun with your children!

The event was packed with spectators who formed a pathway for skaters to skate through. Skateboarders could be seen going back and forth on the pathway after performing their stunts. Then, as the skater dad made his way down the pathway with his son in his foot-to-floor riding toy car, everyone waited in anticipation for their stunt.

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There was a makeshift rail mounted in the middle of the pathway for skateboarders to slide and perform tricks on. So, while the dad rode on his skateboard, he held on to his son's riding toy car, and as they got close to the rail, he lifted the car with his son inside and did a boardslide the entire way across.

The entire crowd erupted in applause, cheering the young skater on. They seemed to all genuinely appreciate a father doing something memorable, and fun, with his son. One commenter wrote, "Dad has long term residual W’s every day for years after this move…"

Another person wrote, "This is what community support is about, love it." The greatest part about the entire video WAS the community support. They all saw the dad's intentions, and came together in unity to make it a special moment for him and his child.

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Someone else wrote, "Wonderful event by outstanding individuals. God bless them one and all."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the video was recorded.

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Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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