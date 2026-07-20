A video posted to X has sparked discussion online after a fight broke out at a waterpark, causing families and children to leave the pool area. The footage shows a group of people involved in a physical altercation while other guests, including children, move away from the scene.

Featured Video

The incident occurred during a busy summer day at the waterpark, with many people turning to waterparks and pools for relief from the heat. While these outings are usually a way for families to cool off and have fun, the situation quickly changed when the fight broke out in the pool area.

Add the water park ? to the list of places you can’t take your kids anymore because ‘they’ ruined it.



This could be prevented by enforcing a strict ‘no jeans or undershirts’ dress code ? pic.twitter.com/frOJiq01AI — SNAPtok (@EBTtok) July 20, 2026

The video begins with guests gathered around the waterpark. There are large groups of people enjoying the pools. Lifeguards are monitoring the area, and suddenly the vibe changes. People can then be seen moving away from the pool. Adults and children alike are fleeing the situation, and you finally notice why. A group of men can be seen involved in a physical altercation.

Advertisement

You can hear the lifeguards blowing their whistles, hoping to stop the conflict. However, the fight continues, and more people rush out of the pool to find safety. While they kept the argument within their group, it’s not surprising that many people, especially kids, felt afraid. Exiting the pool was the perfect strategy for avoiding the fight.

You can hear children screaming in the background, which was hard to hear. They just wanted to enjoy themselves in the water. Sadly, they didn’t get to.

Some responses on X included comments about race. The races of the people involved in the fight do not change the nature of the incident.

Some people claimed they never took their kids to water parks to begin with, because they thought they were unsafe for other reasons. “Never took my kids to these places, the water is toxic,” they wrote. “You could not pay me to get in that water,” added another.

Advertisement

Viewers Debate Water Park Altercation

Other people in the comments thought the whole situation was sad. They were upset to see the day ruined for kids because of the unfair actions of another. Another commenter was happy to see the lifeguards step up to help people exit the pool. “Thank god that lifeguard jumped in and grabbed the little one,” One X user wrote.

While the video showed chaos, it doesn’t look like any swimmers were injured in the process. However, it’s not clear how the fight ended. The video cuts off abruptly. Hopefully, everyone was able to get home safely.

The comments may have been controversial and hard to read, but the sentiment that people shouldn’t be fighting at water parks is something we can all agree on.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the fight or what happened before the video began. The story is based on footage shared on X and reactions from viewers online.