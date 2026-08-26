A High School Teacher Gave Her Students Highlighters and Had to Explain Step by Step How to Open and Use One — the Internet Has Concerns

A High School teacher sparked concerns after sharing a recent experience with her students. The “exhausted” educator recalled her students' reaction after they were handed highlighters to mark anything of importance.

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@dubdub81 turned to TikTok for advice as a High School teacher who has many students in her class. She wanted viewers to understand that it wasn’t a complaint, rather an incident she found funny. And that it was the only ‘f-word’ she’d be using in the video.

She also highlighted her students’ willingness to learn, but she still wanted to mention something she recently found funny. In a recent class, she said she was teaching students about Thomas Hobbes and John Locke.

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The teacher acknowledged that talking about historical figures can be “quite boring,” but it was still important to learn about them. She created a double-sided reading guide with information about both philosophers to help students engage with the material.

The High School Teacher Was Left Stunned…

When she brought the materials to class, she gave them a rundown of how the learning activity was going to go. She told them that they were going to be given the sheets along with some highlighters.

They were supposed to read through it and highlight any information that might be important to remember. Once she handed each student a highlighter, she further explained that she was going to read through a passage and discuss what they deemed important.

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The students followed along after she asked them what they felt was important from the reading. After acknowledging their responses, she told them, “Perfect! Let's highlight it.” But they blankly stared back at her in confusion, wondering what to do.

Image Credit: TikTok | @dubdub81

She thought maybe they were waiting for her green light, but that was not the case, according to the woman. So, she gave them step-by-step instructions on how to use a highlighter, including how to open it and where the pen cap goes.

Even after she explained how to use a highlighter, some students did not grasp the assignment. When she let them be “independent,” she noticed a student used the highlighter to color the desk. Others got creative with pictures and colored inside them.

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The video had drawn nearly 300,000 views as of publication. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described. The details above reflect the account as shared by @dubdub81 on TikTok.