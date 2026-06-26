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‘He’s a Minor’: A Woman Tried to Take a Boy’s Chair and Argued With His Brother on Camera — Then Claimed to Work There

8:20 AM CDT on June 26, 2026

This woman attempts to remove a chair from a boy and argues with his brother

This woman attempts to remove a chair from a boy and argues with his brother

|Images via X/Suzierizzo1

A video, which was shared by X user Suzie Rizzio on Thursday, shows a woman attempting to remove a chair from a boy. Throughout the video, she argues with the boy's older brother, who is recording the encounter. Many viewers criticized the woman's conduct and questioned her claim that she worked at the venue.

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The short video shows a woman standing over a seated boy while the videographer, who is the child's brother, repeatedly tells her that the boy is a minor. The woman was trying to take the chair that the boy was sitting on. "You can really call the police right now," the brother says in the recording before repeatedly telling the woman, "He's a minor."

At one point, the woman said, "I work here." The person recording responded that such behavior could cost her the job, though his exact words are unclear from the video. The woman referenced her age multiple times during the exchange, stating she was 70 years old. Despite her stated age, the brother continued to call her behavior inappropriate, describing her at one point as "a grown woman touching a minor."

The boy initially appeared unfazed by the confrontation, based on his expression in the video. But other customers soon stepped between the woman and him.

Other customers offered the woman another chair, apparently in an attempt to resolve the dispute. They tried to calm her down, and after repeated efforts, she walked away.

Afterward, the two brothers resumed their meal, which appeared to include loaded fries, nachos, and soft drinks.

There was also seemingly another woman who was accompanying them at their table, but was not identified in the video.

The food on their table that they got back to after the altercation.
The food on their table that they got back to after the altercation. X/Suzierizzo1

One commenter wrote, "What was the reason for her to do that?" Another user questioned why an adult would continue engaging in a confrontation with a child. Others refuted the woman's claim that she worked at the venue, and if true, her conduct could have consequences.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in this video, including the location and the identities of those involved. As of publication, neither the people in the video nor any business connected to the incident had responded to requests for comment.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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