‘You Can’t Avoid Them’: A Woman Counted Eight Flock Safety Cameras on Her Way to Her Kid’s School — and the Replies Compared It to Soviet Surveillance

A video shared to X by @WallStreetApes shows an unidentified woman describing what she says is a sudden increase in Flock Safety license plate-reading cameras on her daily drive through a rural county.

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"I pass eight Flock cameras on the way to my kid's school," the woman said in the video. "Three gas stations, two stoplights, but eight Flock cameras. I live in a rural county. I'm passing more surveillance cameras than at businesses. That's insane."

The account followed the clip with additional figures on local camera counts. The Harris County Sheriff's Office currently has access to 480 Flock cameras and described them as a powerful crime-solving tool at a May 2026 commissioners court meeting.

Americans even in rural towns are saying they are under surveillance by Flock Cameras



“I pass 8 Flock cameras on the way to my kids' school — 2 stoplights, but 8 Flock cameras. I live in a rural county. I'm passing more surveillance cameras than I am businesses. That's insane”… pic.twitter.com/SM1UkITMiK — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 25, 2026

In the greater Houston area, the number of license plate-reading cameras exceeds 3,800 — a figure cited by acting Houston Police Chief Larry Satterwhite at a city budget hearing. According to GovTech, this makes Houston the leading city in the nation for the technology.

Some comments looked towards history as a warning against mass surveillance. "For those who don't mind mass surveillance, remember this," one commenter wrote, before citing a saying widely attributed to Soviet secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria: "Show me the man and I'll show you the crime."

Another commenter focused on how widespread the cameras already are, writing, "You can't avoid them," the commenter wrote. "Anywhere a FedEx truck roams its reading plates, etc…"

There has been similar opposition in the community. At the Harris County commissioners meeting, Christopher Rivera of the Texas Civil Rights Project raised concerns about the potential for rogue officers to misuse the data, despite the sheriff's office stating that access is restricted to criminal investigations and that all access is logged, according to ABC13.

You can see the cameras locations here. I think you may be shocked. https://t.co/WR68J1VLUY pic.twitter.com/Zz8hRY2eeN — Rogue Prodigal (@ImNoBetterThanU) June 25, 2026

One user expressed their worries when some cameras showed up in their locality. "I live in a very very small area and suddenly four popped up," the commenter wrote. "We don't even have a stop light… but four Flock cameras."

Flock Safety had not issued a public response to the post.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific location described by the woman in this video or the exact number of Flock cameras on her route. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @WallStreetApes. The Harris County Sheriff's Office's comments were drawn from public meeting records; the office was not separately contacted for this article.