A sweet video of a small child with Down syndrome has internet users' hearts filled with joy after he showed just how appreciative he was of someone helping him with a simple task.

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In the clip, the young boy, who appears to be around two or thre years old, is getting help from a woman whom X user @PropositoYVida identified as a physical therapist. As she helps him put on his socks, he watches her closely. But when she bends down to help him get his shoe on, he notices her face is close enough and gives her a quick peck on the cheek.

Un niño con síndrome de Down muestra su agradecimiento al fisioterapeuta que le ayuda a ponerse los calcetines dándole un beso pic.twitter.com/nG494Dn4iI — Vive con Propósito. (@PropositoyVida) June 24, 2026

The Woman was Overcome With Joy After the Boy Kissed Her

After giving the woman a kiss on the cheek, the boy looks up at her with a huge smile spread across his face. The therapist appears to be overcome with emotion and even looks as though she might be fighting back tears as she glances toward another person in the room.

The child continues smiling up at her, and she then asks for another kiss, which he happily delivers. The woman then gives him a tight hug and plants a few kisses on him before looking into his eyes with what can only be described as pure love. The two continue interacting while the child beams with happiness, and she gives him another kiss on the forehead.

The clip has since racked up more than 1 million views in less than 24 hours and prompted tons of comments from viewers who were truly touched by the moment. "May all the children of the World receive this kind of Love," one person wrote. Another shared, "My little cousin also has the syndrome, and every time he sees your cheeks close to him, he leaves a kiss."

A third called it the "cutest gesture ever," while another reflected that "childhood is a precious time" for every child. Several commenters also praised the therapist and the bond she appeared to share with the boy. "This is so adorable. She's obviously a good therapist," one person wrote. Another added, "What a wonderful young woman and beautiful child."

What a wonderful young woman ❤️ and beautiful child ❤️ — LordMan (@BryanHastings99) June 25, 2026

The moment earned plenty of praise, especially considering some of the challenges that can come with caring for and working with children who have Down syndrome. According to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, parents commonly report behaviors such as “noncompliance, wandering, refusing to move, and aggression” as challenges they sometimes encounter.

But none of that seemed to matter at that moment. It was simply a child and his therapist sharing a sweet interaction, and the young boy made it clear just how much he appreciated her help with a kiss on the cheek.