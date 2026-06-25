Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“He Knew Exactly What was About to Happen”: Viral Video Shows Man Stopping Suspected Backpack Theft

2:58 PM CDT on June 25, 2026

Man Appears to Stop Backpack Theft in Viral Video

Man Appears to Stop Backpack Theft in Viral Video

|Image Credit: X/@internetarchiva

A video shared on X is drawing attention after appearing to show a man intervening during an alleged backpack theft. The clip was shared with the caption, "The man in the blue shirt simply knew exactly what was about to happen and did a great job."

Featured Video

Two men are sitting on a bench, with a third leaning against a fixture. When the one in the middle stands up, another man comes into frame to stand by him. In that moment, the man still on the bench in the blue suit darts up and grabs the man's backpack, which is being held loosely down at his side.

When the man in the blue suit does this, the third man seen in the video pushes forward and attempts to snatch the backpack himself. The man in the blue suit pulls it out of his hands, and, defeated, the two men then run from the area.

Commenters Praise Man's Fast Reaction During Alleged Backpack Theft

One commenter wrote, "Situational awareness is the best defense."

Several commenters emphasized the importance of staying aware of their surroundings, while others said the clip served as a reminder to keep a close eye on personal belongings.

The man in blue reacted quickly after noticing the interaction. And it is because of how quickly he reacted that some commenting under this video believe it is fake.

Several commenters said the interaction appeared familiar enough to prompt an immediate response. Some pointed to the positioning of the individuals in the video, noting that a stranger standing directly beside someone carrying a backpack could be viewed as a potential warning sign.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video shared on X.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

“The Cutest Gesture Ever”: Boy With Down Syndrome Thanks Therapist With a Kiss

June 25, 2026
Trending

“Stand Up and Apologize Like a Man”: Woman Confronts Man After Drink Spill in Viral Video

June 25, 2026
Trending

“Nobody Wants You Here”: Viral Video Shows Man Telling Somali Family They’re Not Welcome in Neighborhood

June 25, 2026
Trending

“Rapido!”: Mother Displays Poor Parenting Skill by Stealing a Scooter in Front of her Daughter!

June 25, 2026
Trending

Baby’s Bottle-Making Skills Draw Attention Online: “Dude Already Looks Sick of the Job”

June 25, 2026
Trending

TikTok Creator Shows How Public Clues in Videos Can Be Used To Identify Locations: “My 10-Year-Old Doesn’t Understand the Risk Behind Social Media”

June 25, 2026
Advertisement