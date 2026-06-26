Passengers Filmed a Luggage Fire Breaking Out Mid-Flight and the Video Is a Reminder of What the FAA Has Been Warning Airlines About for Years

A video shared to X by @ClownWorld shows passengers in visible distress as a luggage compartment fire breaks out mid-flight. The airline and flight shown in the video were not identified in the post.

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The incident was attributed to a lithium battery, which the FAA has identified as a growing fire risk aboard commercial aircraft.

"The cabin crew acted quickly," the post caption read, "but videos like this show why airlines are so strict about batteries and power banks."

One lithium battery is all it took to turn a routine flight into a terrifying emergency. The cabin crew acted quickly, but videos like this show why airlines are so strict about batteries and power banks. Should there be even tighter restrictions on what passengers can bring… pic.twitter.com/IJl3fVtXyE — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) June 26, 2026

Incidents like the one shown in the video are not rare. The FAA recorded 93 lithium battery incidents aboard aircraft in 2025, batteries that smoked, ignited, or produced extreme heat, representing a 4.5 percent increase from the year before.

Of those, 80 occurred on passenger aircraft, according to the FAA. In 2024, the FAA recorded 89 incidents, a 16 percent increase from the previous year.

The FAA issued Safety Alert for Operators 25002 in September 2025, warning airlines of the growing risk and urging improved crew training, updated firefighting procedures, and clearer passenger messaging, according to Aerospace Global News.

The specific mechanism behind these fires is called thermal runaway — a chain reaction inside the battery cell that produces uncontrolled heat and pressure. The FAA describes thermal runaway as a self-sustaining uncontrolled increase in pressure and temperature that can turn a battery into an ignition source capable of starting a cabin fire.

Some commenters got worried about their own electronic products. One wrote, "I just retired my favorite 20000 battery, since it was starting to take a longer time to charge (and getting hotter when charging)."

Another questioned pre-flight security checks. "How did they allow a lithium battery on board? It's unprocedural according to safety standards," they wrote.

According to the FAA's PackSafe guidelines, spare lithium batteries and power banks must be carried in carry-on baggage only and are prohibited from checked bags. When a carry-on is checked at the gate or planeside, all spare batteries and power banks must be removed and kept with the passenger in the cabin. Battery terminals must be protected from short circuit.

I translated some of the speech for you:



"Oh no! A fire! On an airplane! I'm probably going to die! Welp, guess I should pull out my phone, maybe I can go viral on tiktok on my way out." — Dark Goldenrod (@Dark_Goldenrod) June 26, 2026

Another commenter mocked passengers who filmed the incident instead of evacuating, "I translated some of the speech for you:

"Oh no! A fire! On an airplane! I'm probably going to die! Welp, guess I should pull out my phone, maybe I can go viral on tiktok on my way out."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the airline, flight, date, or location of the incident. FAA incident data cited in this article is sourced from the FAA's publicly available records.