‘This Is My Figure’: British Broadcaster Claps Back at Body-Shamers With an Unfiltered Video

British broadcaster and columnist Narinder Kaur posted a candid video on X where she defends her body and calls on women to embrace their natural appearance. A social media user had zoomed in on a photo of her in a bikini and highlighted her stretch marks and visible veins.

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In response, Kaur filmed herself in a bikini and addressed the changes her body has undergone through age and motherhood.

"Let me show you my body. This is my figure," Kaur said in the clip while wearing a red two-piece bikini on a beachside boardwalk in Miami, Florida. "These stretch marks, wobble, cellulite, normal, healthy."

The presenter went on to explain that her loose skin and sagging breasts are the result of carrying and breastfeeding two children. "I gave birth to two babies. I've had two pregnancies, so this is normal," she said.

"I've got veins in my hand because I've got blood. I'm human."

To the man who zoomed in on my body and pointed out my stretch marks ...this is how a real woman looks.



This is how a REAL WOMAN looks like - loose skin, saggy, stretch marks.



Ladies - we are PERFECT ? pic.twitter.com/Seg8LWhbBw — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) June 25, 2026

In the video that has over 1.9 million views as of publication, Kaur said she is 53 and will soon turn 54. She repeatedly described her body as "normal," "healthy," and something she is proud of. "I look (...) good," she added.

She also mentioned that her husband has "never said a thing" about her appearance. Strangers, she added, often compliment her figure.

"This video is for all the women out there, all the girls, where men have made you feel that you're less than," Kaur said. "God, just enjoy your life."

On X, one user wrote, "Stretch marks are beautiful on a man as well, MORE beautiful if anything." Another commented, "I love you for this… You're real for this. Also, you look great, and especially for a woman in her 50s."

Women have long faced disproportionate pressure to meet beauty standards, particularly on social media, researchers and advocates say. So by openly showing what she called her "normal" body, Kaur started a conversation about aging and motherhood, and with it the realities that follow.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identity of the user who originally posted the zoomed-in photo or the platform on which it appeared.