A Security Guard Fired a Stun Gun Into a Man’s Face at a San Diego Rooftop Bar — Then Someone Filmed Him Being Led Away in Handcuffs

A video originally posted to Instagram by user @tannn.da.man is now circulating on social media. It appears to show a security guard firing a taser directly into a man's face outside a popular Southern California restaurant and bar. The footage was reportedly filmed at Park 101, a rooftop bar and restaurant in Carlsbad Village in North County San Diego and shows a shirtless man standing near the entrance.

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That's when a security guard appears to deploy a taser from close range, striking the man in the face. In a later version of the clip, as shared by sandiegoville on Instagram, the same security guard is seen in handcuffs and is being escorted away by police officers.

The circumstances leading up to the confrontation were not clear from the available footage. As of publication, authorities had not publicly confirmed whether the security guard was arrested or charged, though the video appears to show him in handcuffs being escorted by officers.

A bouncer in San Diego is arrested after blasting a patron in the face at point blank range with his taser.



Holy sh!t. ? pic.twitter.com/Nv357a3dEL — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) June 26, 2026

Across Instagram and X, most comments in the thread sided with the customer. "That restaurant bout to pay a large settlement," one Instagram user wrote. Another said, "Karma… just [because you] rent a cop doesn't mean [you] can break the law." Some others were speculating about potential legal consequences for the security guard and the business.

"Dude isn't a cop. He's security," another user wrote. "His guard card will probably be revoked, and the security company that hired him will probably have to pay a settlement." Some commenters also questioned whether the use of force was justified given the limited context visible in the footage.

"Wonder what shirtless dude did to get that!" one person wrote. Others argued that the footage alone appeared troubling.

This guy has been dying to use that taser. — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) June 26, 2026

California requires private security guards to be licensed and complete training under the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services. No official investigation findings had been released as of publication.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identities of those shown in the video, the location of the incident, or whether the security guard was arrested or charged.