A video viewed more than 4 million times on X appears to show a New York man filming what he believed was unsanitary behavior inside a pizzeria kitchen. In the clip, a worker appears to rest his foot on the rim of a dough mixer before removing it after noticing he is being filmed. The footage quickly sparked debate among viewers over food safety practices.

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But if these are the customs of a certain culture, they may see nothing wrong with their behavior. Nevertheless, the video sheds light on what goes on behind the scenes of some food establishments, and why customers need to be cautious with who is preparing their food.

A New Yorker was trying to buy a slice of pizza when he caught an Indian worker with his bare foot on top of a pizza dough mixer.



The incident has raised concerns, and the person is warning others to avoid ordering food from the establishment. pic.twitter.com/b02zrhm9Cl — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) July 15, 2026

The video opens with the creator filming inside what appears to be the kitchen of a pizzeria. As he zoomed in, a man's foot can be seen resting on the rim of a pizza dough mixer. The creator of the video then said, "This is why you don't ever buy this s***." He was obviously disgusted by the sight of it.

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The man in the kitchen appeared to be sitting on a few sacks of flour taking a break, while resting his foot on the rim of the pizza dough mixer. Judging from the video, his foot was not clean. The creator went closer inside and called him out resting his foot on the machine, and that's when he removed it.

The worker looked directly at the camera in shame, realizing that he was caught red-handed. There was a second worker nearby who was folding pizza boxes. The second worker smiles as the interaction unfolds, though it's unclear what prompted the reaction.

Commenters Question Kitchen Practices

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The creator continued, "Look at this guy. It's crazy. . . He put his feet where they put the dough at. It's unbelievable, bro." The men were embarrassed and tried their best to ignore the man with the camera.

Apparently, the man had seen enough to decide that he wasn't buying anything from their establishment. He then proceeded with a warning, "Yo be careful. Don't ever buy a $1.50 slice in New York City, guys. I'm telling you. These guys are crooked here.

One commenter wrote, "Pizza boxes on a dirty garbage can, flour on the floor which he’s sitting on, and dirty feet on the mixer. It's a no for me."

Another user said, "Wow, that's definitely not what you want to see when getting a slice. Makes you wonder about the health and safety standards in some kitchens."

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Many commenters said the footage raised questions about food safety practices, although the circumstances surrounding the video remain unclear. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the video or determine whether any health code violations occurred.