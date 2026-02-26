Skip to Content
Amazon MGM is dropping a He-Man movie, but the character’s creator can’t afford memory care

"The system that let this happen should be embarrassed."

10:00 AM CST on February 26, 2026

Left: Creator of He-Man character, Roger Sweet, smiling in a panama hat and glasses. Right: Still from new He-Man movie. Text overlay from GoFundMe reads, "Support Roger Sweet, creator of HE-MAN."
GoFundMe/Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube

Amazon MGM Studios is preparing to release He-Man: Master of the Universe later this year, reviving one of the most lucrative toy franchises in history.

Featured Video

But as the studio moves forward with the reboot, fans were stunned to learn that Roger Sweet, the toy designer credited with creating He-Man, now relies on a GoFundMe to afford more than $10,000 per month in dementia care.

Folks on social media focused their criticism on Amazon MGM Studios and the broader entertainment industry. They argued that companies continued to profit from legacy characters while creators aged without sufficient support. 

Screenshot of Roger Sweet's GoFundMe page.
Marlene Sweet/GoFundMe
Roger Sweet’s wife described the toll of dementia and rising costs

On the GoFundMe page, Marlene Sweet explained her husband’s career and current condition in detail.

She wrote, "My husband, Roger Sweet, is the creator of HE-MAN and MASTERS of the UNIVERSE. [...] Roger designed and named the original He-Man character, and worked for years with other designers to create all the other characters and playsets that enthralled kids for so many years - and still do today!"

She also recalled their long marriage and Sweet’s relationship with fans. "Over the years Roger was invited to and attended multiple COMICON conventions," she wrote. "He always loved talking about HE-MAN and MASTERS with all the fans!"

Sweet, nearly 91, has developed dementia that worsened over time. Recently, Marlene explained, he suffered a fall that led to two brain bleeds and an ICU stay.

Because doctors considered him a high fall risk, they determined he needed memory care, which came at a steep price.

"Unfortunately these care facilities are not covered by Medicare," Marlene wrote, adding that the cost reached $10.2K per month. Therefore, she asked He-Man fans for help. By Feb 26, the campaign surpassed its $50K goal, reaching $65.5K and continuing to grow.

Sweet's GoFundMe collides with new He-Man movie news

As the fundraiser gained attention, people on X voiced anger toward major companies.

@emkenobi tweeted, "Amazon MGM Studios which is valued at almost $10 billion is releasing a movie about He-Man this year which will easily make millions of dollars. Meanwhile, the literal creator of the character, who without him that movie wouldn’t even exist, has to rely on a GoFundMe for his medical care. F*cking insane." 

Tweet that reads, "the creator of he-man gave us childhood magic and can't afford healthcare in 2026. the system that let this happen should be embarrassed"
@evilcassieroll/X
Others pointed to Mattel’s contribution. @tpr_org posted, "@Mattel have some shame and match the gfm amount rather than 5k."

Meanwhile, some comments widened the scope of the discussion to include the whole of the entertainment industry

Tweet that reads, "The number of people in both the entertainment and music industry that have been cheated out of royalties and earnings is too long to list. I saw a film about the kids who were the original Power Rangers, one of the most popular kids shows of all time, who had to take jobs just to afford rent and eat. The same with music artists who've died in poverty after long and successful careers. The entertainment industry is one of the most crooked in America."
@SageAmenti/X

@Hanike_B noted, "Huge franchises make massive revenue, but the systems around creator compensation and support clearly need improvement."

Tweet that reads, "Gone are the days when studios like WB gave the creators of Superman a pension when they discovered that DC has basically stolen the character from them. Meanwhile Marvel is doing everything they can to remove the names of the creators for their characters from the movies. It's disgusting."
@antimattermovi/X

Several users tied the situation to healthcare access. @JBoy02 added, "It's insane that healthcare still isn't a right in this country. We are so far behind and just getting worse."

@ShutUpPabs wrote, "It’s not about what he did or didn’t do with the rights […] It’s about Amazon doing the right thing."

