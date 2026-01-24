Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

“Delivers on the nostalgia bait”: We finally got our first look at the “He-Man: Masters of the Universe” movie

"It's a tall order, but I'm hopeful."

5:30 AM CST on January 24, 2026

heman masters of the universe first look
Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube

He-Man is back in a new Masters of the Universe film, and fans are hyped to see Nicholas Galitzine in the role.

Featured Video

Masters of the Universe is a beloved media franchise by Mattel that debuted in the 1980s. Amazon MGM Studios is tackling the new film, and it looks like they're leaning into the '80s nostalgia.

A trailer is giving fans a first look at Galitzine as He-Man. You can watch the teaser below:

Advertisement

In addition to Galitzine, Masters of the Universe stars Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

heman masters of the universe
Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube

The film's plot is as follows: "After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe."

Travis Knight directed the film from a script by Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee, and Dave Callaham.

Advertisement

Fans react to Masters of the Universe teaser

He-Man fans are excited about the upcoming trailer release, especially now that they've gotten a glimpse at Galitzine in the role. Many are loving the '80s throwback and are excited to see their childhood favorite come to life in live-action.

heman masters of the universe in comic book store
Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube

However, a lot of people aren't convinced the movie will be good. There are some valid criticisms about the look of the film, and some folks are suffering from Jared Leto fatigue. Unfortunately, a few people are also being straight-up racist about Elba's casting. You can check out some varying reactions below:

Advertisement

Some are hopeful...

...While others are not loving the look.

Advertisement

You have to laugh.

Comment
byu/rageofthegods from discussion
inblankies

Bring it on.

Advertisement

A common opinion.

Seriously, though.

Comment
byu/rageofthegods from discussion
inblankies
Advertisement

We must ignore "they..."

...and focus on the love.

Advertisement

Looks familiar.

Comment
byu/rageofthegods from discussion
inblankies

People will be seated.

Advertisement

Praise for Galitzine.

Not here for the CGI.

Comment
byu/rageofthegods from discussion
inblankies
Advertisement

That's range.

Trust.

Comment
byu/MarvelsGrantMan136 from discussion
inmovies
Advertisement

The hype is real.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

A Costco with 800 apartments on top is coming to Los Angeles. Here’s what we know

"Rotisserie chicken everyday and access to an affordable pharmacy."

January 24, 2026
Culture

10 honest stories from people who left everything behind to start over—and what happened next

You only live once!

January 24, 2026
Viral Politics

Dropkick Murphys shout out Michael Fanone for wearing their shirt while confronting Jan. 6 supporter

"He was at our first DC show in ‘96."

January 23, 2026
Entertainment

“Sinners” breaks Oscar nomination record with 16, kicking off messy film discourse

The previous record was 14 nominations, shared by three films.

January 23, 2026
Trending

“As in Puck Puck???”: One of the first-ever villains on the “Real World” returns as a TikTok cook

January 23, 2026
Entertainment

“It’s so irresponsible”: Kylie Jenner’s oddly edited TikTok plugging “cutting jelly” is drawing serious criticism

"Timothée come get ha."

January 23, 2026
Advertisement