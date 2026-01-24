“Delivers on the nostalgia bait”: We finally got our first look at the “He-Man: Masters of the Universe” movie

He-Man is back in a new Masters of the Universe film, and fans are hyped to see Nicholas Galitzine in the role.

Masters of the Universe is a beloved media franchise by Mattel that debuted in the 1980s. Amazon MGM Studios is tackling the new film, and it looks like they're leaning into the '80s nostalgia.

A trailer is giving fans a first look at Galitzine as He-Man. You can watch the teaser below:

In addition to Galitzine, Masters of the Universe stars Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

The film's plot is as follows: "After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe."

Travis Knight directed the film from a script by Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee, and Dave Callaham.

Fans react to Masters of the Universe teaser

He-Man fans are excited about the upcoming trailer release, especially now that they've gotten a glimpse at Galitzine in the role. Many are loving the '80s throwback and are excited to see their childhood favorite come to life in live-action.

However, a lot of people aren't convinced the movie will be good. There are some valid criticisms about the look of the film, and some folks are suffering from Jared Leto fatigue. Unfortunately, a few people are also being straight-up racist about Elba's casting. You can check out some varying reactions below:

Some are hopeful...

It's a tall order, but I'm hopeful. The teaser's got a certain grand scale that feels right for the Masters of the Universe. I'll be watching that trailer tomorrow with a real keen interest. — Gelson Luz (@gelsonluz) January 21, 2026

...While others are not loving the look.

Cool how every movie looks hideous now. Why strive for even slightly memorable visuals when you can have flat, ugly sludge? https://t.co/3oN4g0yJYK — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) January 21, 2026

You have to laugh.

Bring it on.

This going to be one of those nostalgic films that actually delivers on the nostalgia bait. I'm excited pic.twitter.com/qg1ZedTCPK — J?BLEACHTYBW (@AnimeSempai0s) January 21, 2026

A common opinion.

Dreading Leto, but excited nonetheless — Jeffery (@sigooneyweaver) January 21, 2026

Seriously, though.

We must ignore "they..."

I didn’t realize that Idris Elba had been cast as Man-At-Arms in the live-action ‘MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE’ movie.



Oh dear, THEY are gonna be mad… pic.twitter.com/P1Wl2HUzd3 — ✨ Ed ??‍♂️ ✨ (@eddluxe) January 21, 2026

...and focus on the love.

Yay ? Idris Elba play Man at arms in live-action He-Man master of the universe movie great actor always seen him played Bloodsport from The suicide squad, beasts, dark tower and I would say a lot of things so welcome to master of the universe Idris Elba sir ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/dbO19YBhqt — Jimmy Ramos (@jimmylegends34) November 23, 2024

Looks familiar.

People will be seated.

Inject it into my veins!!!! pic.twitter.com/gwhV7KVM62 — Carrie (@EmpressCarri) January 21, 2026

Praise for Galitzine.

Nicholas Galitzine looks absolutely epic as a live-action He-Man! Can’t wait to see him bring that heroic energy to Eternia. — Elite football Hub (@Hoss69423Sajjad) January 21, 2026

Not here for the CGI.

That's range.

The concept of Nicholas Galitzine leading a huge superhero movie and being in a film about sheep detectives, releasing within a month of each other! pic.twitter.com/3EJA7UqaB1 — Dani (@danidelle23) January 21, 2026

Trust.

