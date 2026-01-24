“Delivers on the nostalgia bait”: We finally got our first look at the “He-Man: Masters of the Universe” movie

He-Man is back in a new Masters of the Universe film, and fans are hyped to see Nicholas Galitzine in the role.
Masters of the Universe is a beloved media franchise by Mattel that debuted in the 1980s. Amazon MGM Studios is tackling the new film, and it looks like they're leaning into the '80s nostalgia.
A trailer is giving fans a first look at Galitzine as He-Man. You can watch the teaser below:
In addition to Galitzine, Masters of the Universe stars Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.
The film's plot is as follows: "After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe."
Travis Knight directed the film from a script by Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee, and Dave Callaham.
Fans react to Masters of the Universe teaser
He-Man fans are excited about the upcoming trailer release, especially now that they've gotten a glimpse at Galitzine in the role. Many are loving the '80s throwback and are excited to see their childhood favorite come to life in live-action.
However, a lot of people aren't convinced the movie will be good. There are some valid criticisms about the look of the film, and some folks are suffering from Jared Leto fatigue. Unfortunately, a few people are also being straight-up racist about Elba's casting. You can check out some varying reactions below:
Some are hopeful...
...While others are not loving the look.
You have to laugh.
Bring it on.
A common opinion.
Seriously, though.
We must ignore "they..."
...and focus on the love.
Looks familiar.
People will be seated.
Praise for Galitzine.
Not here for the CGI.
That's range.
Trust.
The hype is real.