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“Nobody’s Questioning Me”: Man Shows How Easy It Is to Walk Out With Someone Else’s Fast Food Order

3:49 PM CDT on June 19, 2026

Man Shows How Easy It Is to Walk Out With Someone Else's Fast Food Order

Man Shows How Easy It Is to Walk Out With Someone Else’s Fast Food Order

|Photo Credit: X/@HistorianUSA1

In an effort to keep up with the high volume of drive-thru, walk-up, and online orders, many fast food restaurants have created designated pickup areas for mobile and delivery orders.

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Once an order is ready, it's placed on a shelf where customers or delivery drivers can just grab it and go. This helps to cut down on wait times, limits interactions, and allows employees to focus on making orders and getting them out the door.

But it has also created a problem — theft.

In a video shared by X user @HistorianUSA1, viewers watch a man walk into a Taco Bell, grab a bag of food from the mobile pickup shelf, and leave without anyone stopping him.

The caption on the post reads, "This dude just dropped the most confident 'life hack' tutorial I've ever seen," adding, "Bro turned 'mobile pickup' into 'mobile grand theft.' Peak 2026 economy right here."

There's a Catch to the Hack in This Particular Video

While the man appears to casually walk into Taco Bell, grab a random order, and leave, the post later notes that the clip is actually a parody.

Still, the situation is one many restaurants have had to deal with, which is why some locations have completely done away with these pickup shelves altogether. And commenters have taken notice at their local fast food joints. "That's why most places don't use their mobile order shelves anymore, which makes picking up more annoying," one person wrote.

Another added, "And that's why some places have moved their pickup rack behind the register and hand it to the person after checking their mobile order.” Others pointed out that if someone were actually taking food they didn't pay for, it wouldn't be a life hack, it would just be stealing.

Several commenters said local restaurants have adopted order-verification procedures. Some also allegedly watch who is picking up the orders sitting on these shelves, as one commenter noted. "The fun part is these places have cameras and will start watching who is picking up orders that have to be remade from disappearing," the commenter warned.

They added that businesses may "ban you from the premises" or press charges if the incident happens enough times. Commenters noted that taking food without paying could result in consequences.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances depicted in the video.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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