In an effort to keep up with the high volume of drive-thru, walk-up, and online orders, many fast food restaurants have created designated pickup areas for mobile and delivery orders.

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Once an order is ready, it's placed on a shelf where customers or delivery drivers can just grab it and go. This helps to cut down on wait times, limits interactions, and allows employees to focus on making orders and getting them out the door.

But it has also created a problem — theft.

In a video shared by X user @HistorianUSA1, viewers watch a man walk into a Taco Bell, grab a bag of food from the mobile pickup shelf, and leave without anyone stopping him.

The caption on the post reads, "This dude just dropped the most confident 'life hack' tutorial I've ever seen," adding, "Bro turned 'mobile pickup' into 'mobile grand theft.' Peak 2026 economy right here."

? This dude just dropped the most confident “life hack” tutorial I’ve ever seen.



Walks into Taco Bell like he owns the place, grabs a random mobile order bag, and struts out like it’s his birthday. “Nobody’s questioning me” ?



Bro turned “mobile pickup” into “mobile grand… pic.twitter.com/iEvgDdLUd3 — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 18, 2026

There's a Catch to the Hack in This Particular Video

While the man appears to casually walk into Taco Bell, grab a random order, and leave, the post later notes that the clip is actually a parody.

Still, the situation is one many restaurants have had to deal with, which is why some locations have completely done away with these pickup shelves altogether. And commenters have taken notice at their local fast food joints. "That's why most places don't use their mobile order shelves anymore, which makes picking up more annoying," one person wrote.

Another added, "And that's why some places have moved their pickup rack behind the register and hand it to the person after checking their mobile order.” Others pointed out that if someone were actually taking food they didn't pay for, it wouldn't be a life hack, it would just be stealing.

The fun part is these places have cameras and will start watching who is picking up orders that have to be remade from disappearing and if you're lucky just ban you from the premises or if you're a repeat offender wait until you hit the threshold and nail you with shoplifting — Jason Pritchard (@Greyfox2401) June 19, 2026

Several commenters said local restaurants have adopted order-verification procedures. Some also allegedly watch who is picking up the orders sitting on these shelves, as one commenter noted. "The fun part is these places have cameras and will start watching who is picking up orders that have to be remade from disappearing," the commenter warned.

They added that businesses may "ban you from the premises" or press charges if the incident happens enough times. Commenters noted that taking food without paying could result in consequences.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances depicted in the video.