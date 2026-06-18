A YouTube video shared by Newsnercom shows a family's Christmas surprise for a dad who had recently lost his dog, and his emotional response is leaving viewers in tears.

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The family had apparently been planning the surprise for long enough that keeping it secret became its own challenge.

Before the reveal, the family kept the mood light. One member joked about the movie Night at the Museum, asking whether everything in the museum comes to life at night and whether that was based on a true story.

Then they handed their father a gift. Inside was a note, written in the voice of the puppy, that he read aloud. "Hi, I'm so excited to finally meet you," the note read. "I've been waiting a really long time. My name is Blade. I can't wait to be your shotgun rider, your best friend, and [your] forever companion. Merry Christmas, Dad."

When the dad coddled Blade in his arms in tears, a family member said, "Meet your boy. There's your Blade."

"Do you have any idea how hard it is to keep a secret?" one of the kids asked. The father smiled and replied, "You did a great job, buddy," as Blade settled in his lap.

The comment section was drowning in tears, sympathizing with the dad and sharing their own pet stories. "You can never replace them, but you can honor their memory by sharing your love with another," one commenter wrote.

Some were melted by the father's teary response. "This man has a heart of gold," one commenter wrote. "This puppy will have a happy home with a loving family. ❤"

YouTube/Newsnercom

A third commenter related to his own personal story. "Getting a new puppy never replaces the one that you've lost, but they do bring such joy to your life," the commenter wrote. "This I know for sure ❤."

As of publication, the video is still available to watch on the Newsnercom YouTube channel, and no follow-up footage has been confirmed.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted in the video. The information above reflects the account shared on YouTube, and the identities of the father, other family members involved, and the location have not been independently confirmed.