“Route paused, hearts melted”: UPS drivers are posting the cutest dogs along their delivery routes on Facebook

Package delivery drivers for companies like FedEx and UPS have long had some of the fluffiest customers around: the dogs. Across porches and driveways, furry greeters wait for those trucks to make an appearance. It wasn't until a Facebook page was created around 14 years ago, however, that the daily joy of these cuddly critters went viral.

Featured Video

The page, called UPS Dogs, focuses on photos and short videos from routes nationwide. Drivers share wagging tails, hopeful treat stares, and occasionally other fluffy critters, too.

UPS Dogs turned daily routes into a feel-good feed

Sean McCarren, a UPS driver since 2000, started up the page as a way to connect. When he talked to HuffPost in 2017, he explained the routine magic. "When you’re running into dogs all the time, it creates a bond when you see them every day," he said. "It’s cool to meet some of the same dogs on the route, because they know who you are and they are excited to see you."

Advertisement

So in 2012, McCarren started to share those moments online. At first, however, growth moved slowly. "It took a couple years for me to connect with drivers all around," he said. Still, patience paid off as drivers joined in to spread the love from their own routes nationwide.

"The appeal is that it’s all positive, not negative," McCarren told HuffPost. "There’s no views of what people think about this or that, just dogs and an occasional cat, donkey, turtle or bird."

Also, McCarren said the posts showed the connection drivers have with their community.

UPS agreed with its drivers. A spokesperson for the company told HuffPost, "It’s a good example of the relationships our employees build with their customers, two- or four-legged!"

Advertisement

Check out the cutest, fluffiest friends UPS drivers shared with the Facebook page below!

1. Winston

"Winston the red corgi and Henry the tri colored corgi hopped into quality control mode to make sure every single Christmas package made it onto the truck. 📦🐶"

Advertisement

2. Big Mike

"Big Mike coming back at full speed after chasing a deer and honestly… he looks photoshopped. 🐶💨 All four paws off the ground, ears in sport mode, locked in like an action shot straight out of a movie.

Meanwhile, Chris, the driver, is just trying to do his job while Big Mike handles neighborhood security like it’s his full-time position. Perfect timing. Perfect angle. Perfect dog."

Advertisement

3. Buster

"Buster knows the sound of that brown truck anywhere. Even on days when there isn’t a delivery for this house, he’ll stand at the gate, tail ready, whining just a little… hoping Stephen notices him roll by.

And Stephen always does."

Advertisement

4. Olive and Dill

"Look at those faces. Olive is giving that serious All-Pro linebacker stare like she’s guarding the treat supply, and Dill is sitting there like a rookie card that’s about to go for big money on eBay. Meanwhile, Will is kneeling like a proud coach holding up the official collectibles, proving this stop is officially certified as UPS Dogs history."

5. Blondie

Advertisement

"Blondie, aka 'puppis', reporting for treat duty. 🐶💼 She hops right into the brown truck like she owns the route, flashing that smile that says 'I know you brought snacks.' Every UPS driver is a friend, every stop is a celebration, and every visit comes with the promise of treats and tail wags."

6. Zoey

Advertisement

"Best UPS mascot in the game! 📦🐾 Meet Zoey, rocking the full UPS fit like she’s been on route for 10 years 😂 Those ears are 100% approved by management and her little package is definitely 'Out For Delivery' straight to your heart."

7. Bruzer

"Nothing makes a day on the brown truck better than having a little co-pilot like this! Meet Bruzer, the toughest-looking, sweetest riding buddy around. He hopped up in the seat like he’s been delivering in Bourbonnais his whole life. 😂

Advertisement

Nothing makes a day on the brown truck better than having a little co-pilot like this!"

8. Triple Biscuit Plus

"Ok people, help me with the math here. Today is TBT (Triple Biscuit

Plus, it is a day ending with the letter 'Y', which automatically means a 'bonus' biscuit. Furthermore, it is a month with less than 32 days, which means an additional bonus biscuit. Add to it automatically doubles the biscuit-per-dog formula. Multiply all that by three dogs, and it gets crazy. Too much math for me, might as well just dump the whole box of Milk Bones on the ground and move on to my next stop…"

Advertisement

9. Bentley

"'Mom it came!!!' 😂📦 Bentley the Golden just hit FULL SPEED PACKAGE MODE like he’s been tracking that delivery since it left the warehouse! Meanwhile, driver Chris is back there holding boxes like, 'Excuse me sir… that’s my job…' 🤣 Bentley said, 'No worries Chris… I got this one. I’m the assistant driver.' 🐶💨📬"

10. A set of triple puppies

Advertisement

"Puppies!! 🐾📦 This delivery didn’t need a signature; it needed two hands and a big smile. Three little fluff nuggets, one proud UPS driver, and a brown truck that instantly turned into a puppy cuddle station. Route paused, hearts melted, productivity temporarily suspended (worth it)."

11. Mylo

Advertisement

"Mike’s out here trying to do his job like normal… and Mylo is posted up in the truck like he’s the supervisor of the route. That face says it all:

'Yep, this is MY driver. This is MY truck. And yes… treats will be accepted immediately.' 🤣"

12. Kola

"Kola says, 'This is MY UPS man and nobody better bother him!' 🤣🤣🤣 And honestly… we believe it. Look at that face. Kola is only 3 months old and already running full time security, treat inspection, and UPS driver protection services 😂🐾"

Advertisement

13. JoJo and LucyLoo

"JoJo & LucyLoo absolutely loved him… and he loved them right back. The moment that brown truck pulled in, it was game on, wagging tails, happy dances, and two farm pups acting like the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the property 😄🐶🐶

And of course… Dan always came prepared.

Treats? ✅

Smiles? ✅

Patience with farm dog excitement? ✅✅✅"

Advertisement

14. The Treat Negotiation Team

"You ever pull up to a stop and get ambushed by the Treat Negotiation Team?

✅ One in charge of the plan

✅ One acting tough for intimidation

✅ One sitting on the steps like, 'Hi sir… I’m just here for payment.'

Advertisement

No barking… no drama… just THREE pairs of eyes staring into your soul like:

'You gonna pay the treat tax… or what?' 😭🤣"

15. Milo

"Milo has that UPS engine sound memorized like it’s his favorite song… and now little Luna is officially learning the family tradition:

🚚 hear truck

🏃‍♀️ sprint to porch

❤️ attack driver with love

🐾 refuse to let him leave"

Advertisement

16. Titan

"Titan showed up in full uniform like…

'Alright Leroy… I’m your new helper today.'

✅ Package security

✅ Treat quality control

✅ Customer service (tail wag department)

✅ And most importantly…

Making sure nobody leaves this truck without smiling. 😎📦"

Advertisement

17. Buddy

"Buddy’s out here judging my grooming standards while flexing a beard that’s got more seniority than half the hub. 🤣🐾📦"

Extra points for the non-dog friends, too:

Advertisement

"These two are absolutely convinced they’re siblings… and nobody’s telling them otherwise. They wrestle like pros, play nonstop, and when the day’s done, they crash side by side like family. Different species, same energy, same pack rules. The brown truck shows up and suddenly it’s playtime for everyone."

"Just another day on route… and instead of barking at the brown truck, these two beauties pulled up like, 'Excuse us… we heard the UPS guy brings good vibes.' 😄🐴

Advertisement

Nothing better than a delivery day that comes with a wide-open New Mexico sky, a big smile, and a couple of four-legged locals stopping by to say hello.

UPS Dogs? Nah… UPS Everything. 🤠📦🐾"

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.