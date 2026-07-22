An 80-year-old grandmother's first trip down a water slide has people laughing after a video of the moment went viral on X. While many people have experienced the thrill of a water slide, not everyone has had the chance to try one. In the clip, the grandmother makes her way down the slide for the first time, and it doesn't go quite as her grandchildren expected.

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Grandma's first time on the slide, and her reaction made the whole day unforgettable. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZRmKbAnKkg — Ideal Lady (@Ideallady5) July 21, 2026

The video shows a group of women waiting at the end of the bright green water slide. The woman disappears from view as she enters the tunnel. There is a tunnel on the slide, which blocks the view. The granddaughters appear to be waiting anxiously for their grandmother to make it down the slide. Suddenly, one of them bursts out laughing, and we quickly learn why.

Instead of sliding down, we see the woman walking down the waterslide. She’s got a massive smile on her face, and her granddaughters can’t stop laughing. No one expects to see someone walking slowly down a waterslide. By the time she is out of the tunnel, she sits down and slides into the water for the final part of the experience.

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She has a hard time gaining traction on the slide. She’s sitting there, kicking her feet, and struggling to move down. She holds on to the side of the waterslide, screaming and laughing on her way down. Once she lands in the water, her granddaughter is there to catch her. Everyone is laughing, clearly enjoying the woman’s first ride down a waterslide.

It’s a wholesome video showing the love between family members and how fun it can be to experience something for the first time, especially in the grueling summer heat.

Her Unique Waterslide Technique Had People Talking on X

People in the comment section on X were happy to see the video. It was a joyous moment caught on camera. “That’s so beautiful to watch,” wrote one user. The original poster responded, penning, “Beautiful and amazing.” Another user said, “That gave me a smile.”

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Others were impressed by the grandmother’s style. “I don’t blame her, she’s seen enough people online flying unruly down the chute, her ole bones ain’t got time for that,” one commenter wrote. Another wrote, “80 years young and still chasing thrills. This made my whole timeline better, that little slide exit had me grinning like an idiot. Props to her and the family for making memories that actually matter."

Another X user claimed they had experienced something similar. “I've seen an elderly woman coming down a water slide really slowly, and she was almost killed by the next person coming down.” The video does not show anyone colliding with her.