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“Nintendo cooked”: Glenn Powell’s Fox McCloud casting sparks rumors of a new Star Fox game

“Nintendo spent 40 years protecting their aviator character.”

12:00 PM CDT on March 29, 2026

foxmccloud glenn powell
Nintendo

Nintendo has revealed that Glenn Powell will voice Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and the casting announcement has already sparked speculation that a new Star Fox game is on the way.

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to hit theaters on April 1 and will bring back much of the cast from the first Mario movie, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

New cast members include Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Brie Larson as Rosalina, and Donald Glover as Yoshi.

As for Fox McCloud, the character is the main protagonist of the Star Fox games. He was first introduced in 1993. You can watch the funny video of Powell's casting announcement here:

Fans react to Glen Powell as Fox McCloud

Powell has become a fan-favorite actor in recent years thanks to projects like Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters, Anyone But You, and Hit Man. A lot of people think he will make a great Fox McCloud, especially since he's played more than one aviator character.

However, as with much of the Mario casting, some fans would have preferred a voice actor in the role.

"Glen Powell as Fox McCloud is actually PERFECT casting… Nintendo cooked," @Je_rost wrote on X.

"Nintendo spent 40 years protecting their aviator character, and handed him to the guy known for playing aviator characters. Checks out," @ChrisAdamsMLP added.

"Glen Powell doing what every kid always wanted to do! Now really looking forward to this movie!!" @TrueBuddhaCat shared.

"It still weirds me out that they decided to go for big stars to voice everyone in an IP where people would have gone to see the movie regardless, maybe even more so if the characters actually sounded like themselves," u/oldmanjenkins51 observed on Reddit.

"Oh no, it's a Nintendo multiverse," u/Ok-Boysenberry-2955 wrote.

"Actually, that might be pretty damn awesome. This opens the way for them to go across the entire IP," u/Peakomegaflare argued.

"This can only mean we’re getting a new Starfox game right," @justlucash hoped.

Will there be a new Star Fox game?

According to Polygon, "reliable" Nintendo leaker Nate the Hate is claiming that a new Star Fox game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this summer.

Nate the Hate shared that "the visuals are supposed to be very good, very satisfying," adding that the game will feature online multiplayer. The theory is that Nintendo will announce a game sometime in April.

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Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

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