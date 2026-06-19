Girl Tries to Leave Phone Repair Store Without Paying

A video shared on X appears to capture a customer attempting to leave a repair shop before completing payment.

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In a clip that has since gone viral and was shared by X user @OncaMbl, the girl can be seen on the store's surveillance camera getting her phone back from the repair technician. She tells him she's going to pay via Cash App, but instead appears to make a run for the door before her payment goes through.

But things didn't go according to her plan.

Woman tried to flee repair shop without paying after getting her phone serviced, had to call her momma and try to lie about it. What a karma pic.twitter.com/VHrh13KeO6 — Smoking Jaguar ? (@OncaMbl) June 18, 2026

The Store Owner Had Automatic Locks on the Door

Before the girl could leave the store without paying, the owner locked the door. He then demanded that she hand the phone back so he could remove the new screen she hadn't paid for and reinstall the old, damaged one. But the girl wasn't going for it.

Instead, she can be seen and heard calling her mom and telling her she needs to come to the store because she's being locked inside. The store owner repeatedly tells her that all she has to do is hand the phone back so he can remove the new screen she never paid for. But as the call continues, the girl appears to give her mom a different narrative.

Eventually, her mother arrives at the shop, concerned after being told her daughter was being locked inside a store. The owner continues reminding the girl that he's got everything on camera and that all she has to do is return the phone so he can take back what wasn't paid for.

The mom is eventually allowed inside, and a back-and-forth follows over the repair cost. According to the mother, the owner was charging her daughter more than she had paid for the repairs she previously had done.

Bro, just call the cops and do society a favor. It's not about taking the screen back. — Phase Outlaw (@PhaseOutlaw) June 19, 2026

After that, the owner explains what happened. He says the repair cost was $125 and claims the girl planned to run out of the store without paying. He also tells the mother that one of the girl's friends had allegedly done the same thing to him before, which is why he was already prepared for her to do the same thing.

When all was said and done, the girl handed the phone back. The owner appeared to remove the new screen before returning the device, allowing the girl and her mother to finally leave the store.

The clip left many viewers siding with the store owner in the comments. "The audacity to even argue after trying to run out w/o paying is CRAZYYY," one person wrote. Another commented, "Should of called 5-0 on her ass to teach her a damn lesson." Plenty of others echoed similar sentiments, with another surprised that she continued to try and lie despite being caught on camera.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by either party. The incident is based on surveillance footage and commentary shared on social media.