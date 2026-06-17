Girl Blocks Aisle to Film TikTok, Causing Woman to Trip and Fall

A TikTok influencer who created content in public is getting called out online for disregarding how the actions they display to create content affect others. In a video that has gone viral, a young girl can be seen attempting a dance in the aisle of a store while shoppers try to walk by. As she faces the camera, she begins the dance, but there are two older women trying to get through the aisle.

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We gotta put an end to social media "influencers" in public. pic.twitter.com/QtLCZRxrX3 — Epic Clip Vault (@EpicClipVault) June 16, 2026

TikToker Blocks Aisle to Film Dance, Causing Woman to Trip and Fall

In the clip that has since gone viral, one of the women attempts to move out of the way to avoid bumping into the girl, who is not shopping but instead filming a TikTok video, and then trips and falls. The girl can be seen laughing as the camera pans over the older woman, who appears to have fallen. The items she intended to buy are also seen lying nearby. The video then cuts off.

While the original video doesn’t appear to still be up, several social media accounts have since reposted it, including X user @EpicClipVault and influencer Joey Swoll. In fact, @EpicClipVault reposted Swoll’s initial video, which garnered over 300,000 views, adding nearly 400,000 more.

In Swoll’s video, he calls out the influencer over her behavior and what he describes as a blatant disregard for the shopper. “So this is social media content today?” he questions. He then criticizes the girl for standing in the aisle of a Target store, blocking the way and not caring that she’s in other people’s path. He also calls her out for laughing as the woman, who he says didn’t see her, subsequently tripped over the corner of the shelf and fell onto the floor. “And hurts herself,” all to post on social media, he adds.

Swoll also explained that the girl allegedly went online afterward with an apology video and even said the woman had to be taken away in an ambulance.

That woman needs some spacial awareness. People need to learn how to be outside. You can’t just be in your own brain and completely check out of the world. Open your eyes and see that someone is there. They’re all idiots. — RabbiRan (@RabbiRanGaming) June 17, 2026

While Swoll’s video initially sparked debate, it gained renewed attention after X user @EpicClipVault reposted it. That user captioned the video, “We gotta put an end to social media ‘influencers’ in public,” and based on the comments it seems many people agree.

“Brain rot is real. Idiocracy is upon us. TikTok mentality has gotten so dumb. Why a store of all places? Proof that idiots can be easily amused,” one person wrote, while another added, “That woman needs some spatial awareness. People need to learn how to be outside. You can’t just be in your own brain and completely check out of the world.”

A third chimed in explaining that this whole filming videos in public trend started because of selfies and selfie bombing. Nonetheless, some people think that if others stop entertaining influencers by not giving them views and likes, they will just stop creating content. It’s an ongoing debate.