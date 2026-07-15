A viral video shared on X appears to show a confrontation between a couple and Walmart security after they were allegedly caught swapping price tags on merchandise. X is divided in the comments section under a video that has gone viral with over 3 million views since it's been posted. The video shows the altercation of a woman and her boyfriend after getting caught swapping price tags on items by Walmart security.

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Many X users are saying that the level of force against the woman by the police officer was uncalled for. While others agree that the officer's actions fit the crime because the woman was resisting even after being allegedly caught.

Female gets caught swapping the price tags on walmart store items. Her & boyfriend fights with police & security. pic.twitter.com/ib1bRC2UmO — LRHN cash (@LRHN_Cash) July 14, 2026

The encounter begins at a self-checkout station. The woman can be seen scanning items at a self-checkout station when a Walmart police officer approached her with his arm outstretched, as if motioning for her to step aside. She pulled away, shouting, "Stop touching me!"

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As she continued to resist, the officer immediately grabbed her around her waist and began lifting her up and away from the checkout station. There was a struggle, then he placed both arms around her torso and threw her to the floor.

She continued to put up a fight, but the hefty officer simply lay on top of her and pinned her to the floor with his weight. As he struggled to contain her, he said, "I told you to stop." In the midst of all this, she managed to pull out her smartphone and tried to record the altercation. But when he saw that, he tried to grab the phone out of her hand, then he pinned down that free hand.

One X user responded to the situation and wrote, "Why did he pin her down like that ? No matter what her offense is he should’ve been gentle with her, it’s not like she can beat him."

Another commenter agreed, "That was very disturbing. As guilty as she may be he had enough people around him to help detain/arrest her in a better manner. He could have even tased her first instead. Instead he immediately went to choking and body slamming her."

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Should Walmart Security Be Allowed to Use Excessive Force Against Women?

As the officer kept her pinned under his weight, he asked her repeatedly, "Are you gonna stop?" When she realized that she couldn't move, she yelled to get him off of her. Then, as soon as he relented, she went back to struggling and resisting while yelling, "Get his big a** off of me! Bro, get off of me, please. Get off of me!"

By this time, another Walmart security guard came to assist. As they got her to her feet, she continued to resist, and the hefty Walmart officer held her in a chokehold. She seemed to be in distress, which is when her boyfriend came to her rescue.

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He said, "Get off my girl, bro. Get off my girl!" And that's when the officers shifted their attention to him, and tackled him to the ground. Despite all this chaos, the woman continued to resist, acting erratically and shouting at the officers to stop.

Ultimately, she threatened to sue the company for the treatment she received at the hands of the officers. The video appears to show employees confronting the couple over allegations of price-tag swapping.

Other X users believe the crime deserved the punishment, "The more crimes we tolerate and accept as okay, the more criminals just think it is okay. The line must be drawn and it’s time for accountability."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the allegations made in posts accompanying the video or whether any charges were filed.