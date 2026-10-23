Gen Z Worker Cries After HR Says They Should Take on More Work Without Extra Pay

A Gen Z Reddit user shared their plight of facing a heavy workload at their workplace and feeling overwhelmed at times. The user wrote about how the company HR treated them when they lost a crucial team member. The post shared under r/jobs was titled, “Just found out why people don’t trust HR” and drew 474 comments as of publication.



The Reddit user started the post by writing that the workload of their small team just got heavier after losing a crucial team member. The user claimed that their HR pulled the co-workers in one by one, which made them think that HR was just checking on them. However, the user claimed that they were wrong.



“He spent the entire time telling me that Gen Z feels entitled to money and that we should focus on taking on as much work as possible with no extra money,” the user wrote. “I understand working hard and seeing reward later down the road, but he seemed to be personally offended by my generation.”

The user said they told HR they were feeling overwhelmed. Instead, the representative reportedly said the departing employee’s exit should be seen as an opportunity to take on more work and learn. “He also showed me a graph of what makes an ‘A player,’ and told me to focus on improving and giving him and manager a roadmap to becoming a better employee.”

The Reddit user also wrote that HR told the team that the manager and sales director did not have great things to say about them and that they were “irreplaceable.” The manager said, “I hope you don’t hate me, but I figured I’d give you million-dollar advice. I was honestly shocked.. I cried in the bathroom after; I wasn’t even sure why, but I felt like turning my passive job search into an active one.”

The user asked, “I’m new to the corporate world; please enlighten me. Did I take it all the way wrong? My coworker said he felt no way about his meeting, although we were told the same thing. I’ll get over it, but just needed to cry it out first lol.”



One commenter wrote, “My philosophy is do as little work required to keep your job. Gen X.” Another said, “I’m a little shocked by the “irreplaceable” comment but honestly not surprised. We all know that we are replaceable… but if you’re trying to motivate… not the right words to use.” A third commenter wrote, “Everyone is replaceable, but that doesn’t mean you have to be an asshole and say it like that.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details reflect accounts shared by users in r/jobs. The commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.