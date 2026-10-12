Gen Z Wants To Know Which Job Will Pay Them Most For Least Amount Work and Internet Came Through

A post on r/AskReddit by a user named u/Riccavd0 asked, "What is the highest-paying job that requires the least amount of skill or effort?" The idea of getting a well-paying job without spending years in school or working long hours appeals to many people. The discussion included jobs in real estate sales, overnight security and corporate board positions.

As of publication, the post had received 2,900 upvotes and sparked a discussion about jobs and the difference between appearing busy and being productive. A top-voted reply suggested that a career as a real estate agent could be very profitable. However, critics argued that agents can earn large commissions from clients buying and selling properties. Others argued that the earnings are justified because the job involves complicated transactions.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the median annual wage for real estate sales agents was $52,830 in May 2025. Agents' earnings generally depend on commissions, market conditions, experience and their ability to secure clients. Agents also work irregular hours and spend considerable time networking.

Other people on Reddit mentioned overnight security jobs and positions involving monitoring industrial facilities. One commenter said they earned $27 per hour as a security guard in a parking lot, while another said their job involved looking after retail merchandise displays overnight.

Another commenter said they knew of a worker at a nuclear power plant who reportedly earned $130,000 a year while working a relatively small number of long shifts each month. That worker's schedule included staying on-site for several days at a time. However, jobs that seem quiet or routine might involve long shifts, inconvenient working hours or significant responsibilities.

It is also inaccurate to assume that working at a power plant requires little skill. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for nuclear power reactor operators was $122,890 in May 2025. The job involves monitoring and controlling reactor systems, and nuclear reactor operators must also be licensed.

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Several other commenters referred to corporate executives and board members, arguing that people in senior positions can earn high salaries without appearing to have the same visible workload associated with other jobs. Others suggested that professional networks and access to influential people could have a significant impact on career opportunities. However, some Reddit users challenged the idea that these positions require little skill, noting that the demands of such jobs might not be obvious to people outside the organization.

The thread illustrates how people's views on the amount of effort required for a job can vary. A job that involves little physical activity can still demand continuous attention, specialized knowledge or significant responsibility, with potentially serious consequences.