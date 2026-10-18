TikTok creator Simply Jamie (@simplyy.jamieee) sparked workplace debate with a comedy skit about Gen Z’s first day at work. The video pokes fun at generational stereotypes through an awkward conversation between a new hire and her millennial manager. The disagreement begins when Abby arrives almost an hour late because her mother cannot drive her earlier.

It gets even funnier when Abby questions why she should pay for transportation before payday. The skit, titled “POV: Gen Z’s First Day at Work – Millennial Manager Office Humor,” centers on workplace expectations. Abby treats her scheduled hours as flexible, while her manager insists that a 9 a.m. start means arriving at 9 a.m. Their exchange touches on transportation costs, punctuality and accountability.

Gen Z Employee’s First-Day Excuses Leave Her Manager Stunned

The manager opens the conversation by asking Abby why she arrived almost an hour after her shift began. Abby explains that her mother could not drop her off until 10 a.m. She argues that she texted her manager to explain the delay. However, the manager reminds her that communicating a late arrival does not change her scheduled start time.

Abby then asks whether she must arrive at 9 a.m. every single time, even when her ride cannot help. Her manager tells her to arrange alternative transportation, including a bus, cab or Uber. Abby refuses, explaining, “I’m not spending my own money to come to work.” The manager reminds her that she will eventually receive payment, but Abby counters that Uber wants money immediately.

The conversation takes another turn when Abby suggests changing her schedule to match her mother’s availability. Her manager rejects the idea and reminds her that the interview clearly established a 9-to-5 schedule. Abby then delivers the skit’s punchline, saying, “But I thought that was just an estimate.” The exchange exaggerates the clash between workplace expectations and an employee who treats scheduled hours as negotiable.

TikTok Viewers Debate the Gen Z Workplace Stereotype

The skit prompted commenters to question whether anyone could genuinely approach a first day this way. “Please tell me this is a joke,” one viewer wrote. Another commenter expressed even less patience, writing, “Immediately fired. I do not have patience for this.” A third person questioned whether the scenario reflected real behavior, asking, “Please tell me this is just for tik tok and not an actual real person believing this?”

Some viewers found humor in Abby’s transportation argument. One commenter wrote, “‘I’m not spending my own money to come to work’ She’s got a point there…” Another person expressed frustration with the job market, writing, “How do these kids get jobs and I can’t get an interview.” Meanwhile, a viewer offered a different perspective, writing, “I’m a Gen Z manager and have to explain this to my millennial employees 🙃”.

The comments showed how the skit encouraged viewers to debate workplace expectations across generations. However, the exaggerated dialogue does not establish how Gen Z employees generally approach punctuality or professional responsibility.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify any real workplace incident behind the skit. The article reflects the comedic scenario presented by Simply Jamie on TikTok.