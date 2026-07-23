“I’m Cooked”: Woman Lost Her Job Within 48 Hours of Starting It — Her Reasons for Being Late Have Split the Comment Section Down the Middle

A woman sparked controversy online after ranting to her TikTok followers about losing her job within two days of starting it. She was five minutes late and her explanation, which included a DMV visit and menstrual cramps, sparked widespread debate online.

Featured Video

TikToker @bigsisrayy told her followers what happened, beginning with day one of the job. She began her story by sharing an update with followers about how her job went.

On day one, she was 30 minutes late because she was getting her license renewed at the DMV after it was suspended. She had no choice but to complete it and then head to her job, albeit late.

The next day, she claimed to be in a lot of pain because of her menstrual cramps and decided to go slightly late; she was five minutes late to work. She described her morning, saying, “It took me a long time to get out of bed…I was in pain.”

Advertisement

Unlike the previous day, she did not inform her managers she would be late. Instead, she thought of apologizing in person for the delay and explaining herself.

She said she considered her reason “none of their business” but planned to apologize in person. She arrived, clocked in, and was immediately told by a manager to clock out because she was “done.”

The video ended abruptly with the woman reflecting on the gravity of losing her job. In the caption, she shared a more official reason behind her firing.

Advertisement

She wrote: “Apparently, it was a pattern of “absence” that they thought was unprofessional and disrespectful…” She asked her followers for their thoughts, and got a response from the internet.

The Woman Sparked Controversy With Her Story

The woman’s story has been viewed nearly 400,000 times on TikTok, where it went viral and was shared across different social media platforms. @ImMeme0 shared her story on their verified X account, where the views surpassed 3.3 million.

The account sparked a heated debate after commenting on the situation in the caption of their post. They wrote, asking, “You couldn’t even make it through 48 hours without being late…and you thought that was acceptable?”

Advertisement

Woman gets fired on her SECOND day… for being late TWICE.



First time: “I had to pick up my license.”

Second time: “I was having period pains.”



She’s genuinely shocked she got fired.

Let that sink in.



You couldn’t even make it through 48 hours without being late… and you… pic.twitter.com/dA6JIwWalU — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 22, 2026

The verified X user’s question sparked controversy in a thread of comments. Many thought the woman’s reasons weren’t properly heard. They said, “The supervisor should understand that it's a legitimate reason…”

They added, “DMV, you will be there for a while depending on the time and day. Period cramps: I would call out if the period cramps were bad, but that’s not a reason to be fired.” Many users resonated with this particular comment in agreement.

However, the latter felt that perhaps she wasn’t ready for the job and sided with the company that fired her. Their reasoning was, “First was a mistake; second was intentional and overreaching.”

Advertisement

Editor's Note: The article above solely reflects the video shared by @bigsisrayy on TikTok and @ImMeme0 on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.