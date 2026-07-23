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“I’m Cooked”: Woman Lost Her Job Within 48 Hours of Starting It — Her Reasons for Being Late Have Split the Comment Section Down the Middle

By Reni

5:40 AM CDT on July 23, 2026

Woman sparked controversy after sharing why she lost her job on Day 2.

Woman sparked controversy after sharing why she lost her job on Day 2.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @bigsisrayy

A woman sparked controversy online after ranting to her TikTok followers about losing her job within two days of starting it. She was five minutes late and her explanation, which included a DMV visit and menstrual cramps, sparked widespread debate online. 

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TikToker @bigsisrayy told her followers what happened, beginning with day one of the job. She began her story by sharing an update with followers about how her job went. 

On day one, she was 30 minutes late because she was getting her license renewed at the DMV after it was suspended. She had no choice but to complete it and then head to her job, albeit late. 

The next day, she claimed to be in a lot of pain because of her menstrual cramps and decided to go slightly late; she was five minutes late to work. She described her morning, saying, “It took me a long time to get out of bed…I was in pain.” 

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@bigsisrayy

apparently it was a patten of “absence “ that they thought was unprofessional and disrespectful . What are yall thoughts? #fyp #jobhunt #storytime

♬ original sound - bigsisrayy

Unlike the previous day, she did not inform her managers she would be late. Instead, she thought of apologizing in person for the delay and explaining herself.

She said she considered her reason “none of their business” but planned to apologize in person. She arrived, clocked in, and was immediately told by a manager to clock out because she was “done.”

The video ended abruptly with the woman reflecting on the gravity of losing her job. In the caption, she shared a more official reason behind her firing.

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She wrote: “Apparently, it was a pattern of “absence” that they thought was unprofessional and disrespectful…” She asked her followers for their thoughts, and got a response from the internet. 

The Woman Sparked Controversy With Her Story 

The woman’s story has been viewed nearly 400,000 times on TikTok, where it went viral and was shared across different social media platforms. @ImMeme0 shared her story on their verified X account, where the views surpassed 3.3 million. 

The account sparked a heated debate after commenting on the situation in the caption of their post. They wrote, asking, “You couldn’t even make it through 48 hours without being late…and you thought that was acceptable?” 

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The verified X user’s question sparked controversy in a thread of comments. Many thought the woman’s reasons weren’t properly heard. They said, “The supervisor should understand that it's a legitimate reason…” 

They added, “DMV, you will be there for a while depending on the time and day. Period cramps: I would call out if the period cramps were bad, but that’s not a reason to be fired.” Many users resonated with this particular comment in agreement. 

However, the latter felt that perhaps she wasn’t ready for the job and sided with the company that fired her. Their reasoning was, “First was a mistake; second was intentional and overreaching.”

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Editor's Note: The article above solely reflects the video shared by @bigsisrayy on TikTok and @ImMeme0 on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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