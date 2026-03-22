“The hero we all needed”: Player known as the “Fortnite EMT” gives aid during matches

Support players are the backbone of Fortnite — but one impassioned player is taking things to the next level after appointing themselves as Fortnite's very own EMT.

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For over a year, the player, who goes by 'Fortnite EMT' across various platforms, has been assisting players right in the thick of boss battles. As seen in one viral TikTok, this usually involves the player driving a Mobile Reboot Van to the scene of the battle and wearing what appears to be EMT gear.

Then, the EMT effectively lifts up the player in need, places them in the back of the van (which in turn revives them), and then provides them with an abundance of healing gear, like a potion, so they can return to the battle suitably revitalized. The TikTok amassed 72,100 views.

As well as regularly streaming its EMT sessions on Twitch and YouTube, the player also posts highlights of its best moments on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts. They have 41,100 TikTok followers and 11,000 YouTube subscribers.

What do other players think of the Fortnite EMT?

Based on the comment section of the aforementioned TikTok, it is clear that other players are grateful to their in-game guardian angel.

"You don't forget when someone does this for you," one wrote. "Once in Blitz, someone saved me in the storm, threw me in the circle and went into to the storm so I could have the win. My face lit up. I'll never forget."

"I would never ever forget this if this happened to me," a second added. "Thank you for making Fortnite a little more special."

A third describes the player as "the hero we all needed," while a fourth declared: "This is the side [of] Fortnite I want to find. Ur so nice."

"I'm so happy to see you back on my FYP Mr Medic!" a fifth said with appreciation. "The mobile reboot vans were made for you."

Meanwhile, a sixth admitted: "This is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen."

The Daily Dot reached out to the Fortnite EMT via Instagram. They didn't immediately respond to our request for comment.

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