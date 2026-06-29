A flight attendant almost booted a woman from the flight after she switched seats. The employee seemingly from Southwest Airlines asked her to either go back to her assigned seat or leave the aircraft.

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But when others allegedly did the same, they weren’t asked to either leave or return to their seats. This has sparked widespread arguments on TikTok, which has resurfaceda on the internet.

According to the TikTok video shared by @niki_nik20 on March 30, 2026, the woman appeared to be seated in another passenger's seat. A flight attendant wearing a Southwest Airlines lanyard approached her and asked for her boarding pass.

The woman complied with his request and showed it to him. After confirming that she wasn’t in her assigned seat, the man told her to return to it.

When I was traveling to NC I bought a window seat because I wanted to enjoy the scenery, it was slightly more expensive than a normal seat. When I got boarded, I went to my tow and I looked at my seat and there was a kid sitting there. I was confused because this was the seat I… https://t.co/QbslNfkGPH pic.twitter.com/eOmxXiw8rS — SonnyBoy?? (@gotrice2024) June 28, 2026

She told him no one had occupied the seat she was sitting in and asked if she could stay. He acknowledged her point but said the policy required passengers to sit in their assigned seats.

He told her to return to her assigned seat or leave the aircraft. The passenger asked if they would resort to such measures just because she moved her seat; he confirmed the same.

The flight attendant advised that if she wanted a specific seat on an aircraft, she would be required to pay for it. Since she didn’t want any trouble, the woman chose to move back to the assigned seat.

In the caption of her TikTok, she noted that right after takeoff, other passengers did the same, but were not confronted like her. She said, “I truly believe in following the rules, but sometimes a little flexibility and kindness would go a long way.”

The Internet is Divided Over the Flight Attendant who Almost Booted a Woman

The video drew divided reactions, with many siding with the flight attendant and others defending the passenger. Many commenters said the woman was in the wrong for switching seats.

An individual wrote: “He is absolutely 100% correct.” Another added, “I’m glad you filmed you being in the wrong.” Those who agreed with the flight attendant mentioned that he was just following the rules.

@niki_nik20 Southwest Airlines tried to remove me from the flight simply because I moved from one seat to another, even though both rows were completely empty and no one was sitting there. I immediately returned to my original seat because I had no intention of causing any trouble. However, right after takeoff, some other passengers came and sat in those exact same seats, and no one said anything to them. I truly believe in following rules, but sometimes a little flexibility and kindness would go a long way. #flight #airline #tiktok #fy ♬ original sound - Niki_Nik

Another user acknowledged the rules but said, “He is correct, but extremely rude.” Many sided with the flight attendant, claiming he’s in the right and she’s wrong. At least one commenter pushed back, questioning why so many sided against the passenger.

The user said, “Why is everybody on his side? It’s really not that deep. Almost all the seats were empty.” Since the video went viral, Southwest Airlines has not yet released an official statement addressing the incident.