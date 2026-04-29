A Chinese influencer reportedly lost 140,000 followers almost immediately after her natural appearance was briefly revealed due to a beauty filter glitch during a livestream. However, the claim appears to be based on social media posts, and there is no verified evidence that the incident itself occurred or that there was a major drop in followers.

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The influencer was streaming live when her beauty filter briefly glitched, revealing a woman with mature skin and a warm complexion, according to viral posts online. The filter reappeared within seconds, revealing another small-faced, smooth, pale version of her.

The circulating clip is only a few seconds long as it shows the instant the beauty filter glitched. According to NDTV, she lost 140,000 followers after her "real face" was revealed, according to the captions of the viral video. The woman in the recently shared video is still unidentified.

A Chinese beauty influencer experienced a major setback during a live stream after a filter glitch exposed her natural, unedited appearance.



The sudden malfunction removed the usual enhancements,no skin smoothing, no enlarged eyes, revealing her real features to viewers in real… pic.twitter.com/DynqFZGhws — wambuii (@wambuijoan2024) February 22, 2026

Reactions to the video on social media have been conflicting. Many users described her unfiltered appearance as "prettier" and "more genuine" than the extremely smooth, ghostly filtered version, although some accused her of misleading her fans.

The incident has also sparked debate on the negative effects of beauty filters and the rising need for social media authenticity. "Whaaat?” one user commented. "She's beautiful without the filter.”

Another user commented, “What the influencers show to people, people believe in that. The filter clears the difference between reel and real life.”

"That really shows how much social media culture is shaped by filters and curated images. It's unfortunate when appearance becomes the main reason people follow or unfollow someone,” another user commented.

“Authenticity usually builds stronger, longer-term support than perfection ever could.” A fourth user added, "The world is biased toward good-looking people, which is why many people do this. They don't feel validated when they show their real selves."

Chinese woman loses 140,000 followers after a beauty filter glitch reveals her real face during a live stream! #China #influencer #aifilter #streamer pic.twitter.com/7kAlgEpYgS — SSiTV (@SSiTVSA) February 21, 2026

"If 1.4 lakh people unfollowed just because a filter glitched, that says more about the audience than her,” another commenter wrote. "Social media has people addicted to perfection to the point where normal human faces feel like content errors. Maybe the real bug isn’t the filter."

Another commenter added, "Her account should've been banned for misleading fans." One more user commented, "She looks fine without the filter. The only issue when she uses the filter is that her face becomes much smaller, and so does her skin tone. I prefer the unfiltered one."

A similar incident in 2019 with a streamer called "Your Highness Qiao Biluo," whose beauty filter glitched during a livestream, has also been compared to this episode. Her youthful appearance and “sweet, healing voice” had helped her gain followers, but the glitch revealed she was actually 58 years old.