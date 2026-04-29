When you take a shower, which direction do you face? You probably haven’t given this question much thought. However, your answer reveals a lot about you. There seems to be a debate online on shower facing direction, whether we should face the water’s spray or turn away from it.

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A Canadian creator’s response to a claim that neurodivergent people seem to shower backwards went viral on a recent TikTok. In fact, people with neurodivergence are "showering the right way," according to user Canadian Ginger.

There is confusion about the shower facing direction, as her comment section made clear. “Wait, what? Everyone showers with the water facing your back… right? Right?” asked one user.

“I asked my husband, and he said he showers sideways, facing the shower curtain, and I don’t know what to do with this information,” another user commented. A third user thought, “I always thought that facing the shower head was a fake movie thing.”

Nevertheless, a middle ground was eventually found. “Are we not rotating? Tell me we’re rotating,” one commenter said. “I just be in there rotating like a rotisserie chicken,” another user admitted.

The founder of Renovatio, Doctor Vincent, claims that sensation and our ability to handle it are generally influenced by the choices that we make. “A lot of it comes down to sensory preference and nervous system regulation,” the doctor said.

“The face is one of the most sensitive parts of the body, packed with nerve endings. Direct water hitting your face can feel overstimulating, especially if the pressure is high, the temperature is hot and you’re already stressed or fatigued,” the Sydney doctor told news. com. au.

“Facing away can feel more calming and controlled. It reduces sensory input and gives a sense of relaxation, which is why many people instinctively turn their back when they want to unwind.”

He claims that there isn’t a direction that is “correct.” “Your body doesn’t biologically require you to face one way or the other. What matters more is how you shower: water temperature, duration and how your skin responds,” he said. But he cautions that favouring one side too much could be a mistake.

“Facing directly into hot water for prolonged periods can dry out your skin (especially your face), worsen conditions like eczema, rosacea or sensitivity, and irritate your eyes,” he explained.

“On the flip side, always facing away might mean you’re not properly rinsing shampoo or cleanser from your face or chest, which can lead to irritation or breakouts. So it’s less about wrong and more about balance.”

He comes to the same conclusion as dermal therapist Isabella Loneragan, who thinks that looking away from the shower is a "practical skincare habit" that many people don’t realise they are doing.

Isabella Loneragan told news. com. au, “Avoiding constant water contact helps preserve natural oils, particularly for those with sensitive, dry or reactive skin.” She advises that we should “alternate your position throughout your routine” when taking a shower.

“Face the water when you’re actively cleansing the face or rinsing product thoroughly from the front of the body. This helps remove residue more effectively and prevents build-up that can lead to irritation or congestion,” she stated.