European Tourist Reacts to Giant Groceries During Walmart Trip

A TikTok video from creator @404_sag, which had more than 620,000 views and 4,100 comments at the time of publication, shows him touring a Walmart and reacting to the size of common grocery items.

Featured Video

"One of the most touristical attractions in the United States is the Walmart," he said, adding that he tries to visit one whenever he sees a Walmart during his travels.

He lifted up a package of ground beef, noting its size compared to his own hand. "This is bigger than my future," he joked, pointing towards the packaging before pointing out that a nearby pizza box weighed 1.26 kilograms (about 2.8 pounds).

He then picked up a loaf of bread and commented on the length of its ingredient list, saying he was surprised by the number of additives compared with products he typically sees in Europe. He had a similar reaction to a large container of pickles, joking that its size and ingredient list would likely not be permitted under European food regulations.

Advertisement

The TikToker spent some time in the energy drink aisle, looking at the range of Monster Energy drinks, including a white can and a sugar-free option, which he said were unfamiliar to him. A blue drink in particular caught his attention, as he said he had never seen it in Europe.

He also picked up a one-gallon container of milk and told viewers it held about 3.8 liters. "I like milk, but," he said, trailing off while holding the container up to demonstrate its size.

Viewers compare the tourist's Walmart experience with grocery shopping in Europe

Advertisement

Some viewers joked about other American retailers, while others compared the experience with grocery shopping in Europe. One commenter referenced Costco as a joke. They wrote, "maybe we shouldn't tell him about Costco."

Another commenter asked for a similar tour of grocery stores in Europe for comparison. They wrote, "I need a tour of a European grocery store ASAP."

Another commenter described supermarkets in parts of Europe that require membership. They wrote, "That's like those supermarkets here in Europe where you need a membership card just to buy groceries because you're a shop or restaurant owner."

Another commenter questioned how anyone would fit the milk container in a refrigerator. They wrote, "Where do you even fit 3.7L of milk. My fridge door can fit 1L square cartons, struggling with 2L milk bottles."

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the Walmart location shown in the video or the creator's country of origin. The story is based on information shared by @404_sag on TikTok.