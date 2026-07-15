‘To See How Easily People Are Parted With Their Money’: Erewhon’s $12 Water and $30 Ice Go Viral

Erewhon’s $12 Sacred Water has drawn widespread attemtion with its cost for water. Many expressed disbelief at the cost of an essential item. With that in mind, a TikToker (like many) decided to pay a visit to find out if the rumors were true.

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@robynkam03 shared her experience with followers on TikTok after personally visiting the viral luxury grocery store in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. The woman recorded herself placing the order for the beverage at a kiosk.

The drink, listed as "Sacred Water by Jolie," is priced at $12, according to the kiosk shown in the video. Ingredients like coconut water, raw honey, and coconut milk were also included in the water.

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After making her selection, she added the glass of water to the cart and zoomed in on the price, proving rumors to be true. The video had drawn significant attention on TikTok as of publication.

Many of her followers commented on the discovery and shared their opinions in the comment section of the post. An individual claimed that the luxury grocery store was part of a social experiment.

They mentioned, “(It's) To see how easily people are parted with their money for status.” Others were shocked to learn about the other ingredients in the drink. They also thanked the influencer for the clarification.

Erewhon’s $12 Sacred Water Isn’t The Only Item Sparking a Buzz…

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@WallStreetApes shared the woman’s experience on their X account and highlighted the allegedly controversial prices of some other items sold by Erewhon’s in the caption. The verified account cited the luxury establishment’s charge for ice.

According to Erewhon’s official website, the Cocktail Ice balls sold in a pack cost $29.99, which is the same cost as the X account mentioned in the caption. While the spherical ice was sold at almost $30, the cubes were priced at $16.

Other items highlighted by the account included fruit cups, Japanese strawberries, and Smoothies. All of which were priced between $9 to $21 or more. The video had drawn more than 173,000 views on X as of publication.

The rumors are true, if you walk into Erewhon in Los Angeles you can buy a $12 glass of water



For those that don’t know Erewhon is a premium grocery store that has some of the most outrageously overpriced items you will ever see, even a smoothie can run $22



They also have $19… pic.twitter.com/PcnpO83OIG — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 14, 2026

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Some X users called the store "overrated," while others questioned whether the prices reflected value or simply status. An individual used an example of the cost of strawberries to explain it.

They said, “I’ve seen those (Japanese) strawberries at my grocery store, they look good, but I’m not paying almost $20 for strawberries when the ones right next to them are $3.99.”

Other influencers on social media continue to share their findings and experiences after visiting the viral organic store. The store's prices are listed on its official website.