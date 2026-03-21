Jordan Peele was offered the role of Poop in The Emoji Movie, and now he's one of the greatest horror film directors working today.

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Peele got his start in comedy and was initially known for his partnership with Keegan-Michael Key. Their sketch series, Key & Peele, ran on Comedy Central for five seasons before ending in 2015. Two years later, Peele directed Get Out, which won him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Now, he's known for helming other instant horror classics like Us and Nope. Turns out, something happened between Key & Peele and Get Out that helped reshape Peele's career.

In a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, Peele spoke about being offered the role of Poop in The Emoji Movie.

"I was offered the role of Poop... this is true," Peele shared. "I would not make this up. I was offered the role of Poop."

"I was like, 'That's [expletive] up.' I told my manager, 'That's [expletive] up, let me sleep on it.' I came back the next day, I said, 'Well, what are they offering?' And they said, 'Oh, well, they've already given it to Sir Patrick Stewart.' I was like, [expletive] this.' That's a true story."

Fans react to Jordan Peele's Emoji Movie story

While Peele's quote is about eight years old, it has recently gone viral. A lot of people are discussing Peele's choice to step away from acting, and how they don't blame him for not wanting to play Poop. More importantly, fans are grateful that it led to three horror masterpieces... Everyone is a winner!

You’re telling me we got one of the modern Great Horror Directors because the Emoji movie caused him an existential crisis??? https://t.co/YyXq89CQjf — Redclaw?? VILLAIN ARC (@RedclawDraws) January 21, 2026

"I would also have an existential crisis if I were offered to voice a character that is literally shit," @om55789 commented.

"As much as I hate that The Emoji Movie is a thing, you’re telling me that if it didn’t? We never would’ve gotten Get Out or Nope?? I guess some things are worth the sacrifice," @xxfrostyloopzxx added.

"What bugs me about this fact is that he didn't outright retire. He still does voice work and shows up in things here & there, so why this absolute?" @GergeNick wondered.

"Thank you, Patrick Stewart, for taking one for the team," u/Ratchetxtreme6 joked on Reddit.

"I never thought I'd have to thank The Emoji Movie for something, but here we are," u/Abucketofmug added.

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