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A very specific “Emoji Movie” offer gave Jordan Peele the push to start directing

"I never thought I'd have to thank The Emoji Movie for something, but here we are."

5:00 AM CDT on March 21, 2026

jordan peele emoji movie
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Jordan Peele was offered the role of Poop in The Emoji Movie, and now he's one of the greatest horror film directors working today.

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Peele got his start in comedy and was initially known for his partnership with Keegan-Michael Key. Their sketch series, Key & Peele, ran on Comedy Central for five seasons before ending in 2015. Two years later, Peele directed Get Out, which won him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Now, he's known for helming other instant horror classics like Us and Nope. Turns out, something happened between Key & Peele and Get Out that helped reshape Peele's career.

In a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, Peele spoke about being offered the role of Poop in The Emoji Movie.

emoji movie still
Sony Pictures Entertainment

"I was offered the role of Poop... this is true," Peele shared. "I would not make this up. I was offered the role of Poop."

"I was like, 'That's [expletive] up.' I told my manager, 'That's [expletive] up, let me sleep on it.' I came back the next day, I said, 'Well, what are they offering?' And they said, 'Oh, well, they've already given it to Sir Patrick Stewart.' I was like, [expletive] this.' That's a true story."

Fans react to Jordan Peele's Emoji Movie story

While Peele's quote is about eight years old, it has recently gone viral. A lot of people are discussing Peele's choice to step away from acting, and how they don't blame him for not wanting to play Poop. More importantly, fans are grateful that it led to three horror masterpieces... Everyone is a winner!

"I would also have an existential crisis if I were offered to voice a character that is literally shit," @om55789 commented.

"As much as I hate that The Emoji Movie is a thing, you’re telling me that if it didn’t? We never would’ve gotten Get Out or Nope?? I guess some things are worth the sacrifice," @xxfrostyloopzxx added.

"What bugs me about this fact is that he didn't outright retire. He still does voice work and shows up in things here & there, so why this absolute?" @GergeNick wondered.

"Thank you, Patrick Stewart, for taking one for the team," u/Ratchetxtreme6 joked on Reddit.

"I never thought I'd have to thank The Emoji Movie for something, but here we are," u/Abucketofmug added.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

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Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

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