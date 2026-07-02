Elderly Woman Jumped Out of Her Car to Confront Boys Who Just Got Off a School Bus for Being Too Loud — Then Threatened to Bring Other Kids to Fight Them

A three-minute 20-second video posted on X by @Suzierizzo1 has garnered almost 87,000 views as it records an angry outburst by an elderly woman. The caption mentions that she “jumped out of her car and started screaming & threatening these boys.” Why? Because they had just gotten off their school bus and were loudly talking with each other.

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At the very beginning of the video, the woman can be heard warning one of the kids, “Stay away from me and mine.” The boy looks at the ground as his friend records the interaction.

The woman mentions that she doesn't want the kids to be making so much noise near her car every time they pass by and even notes that she manages a nearby inn. She tells these boys off with several profanities that at one point even make them laugh.

As someone off-camera asked her to lower her voice, she launches a verbal attack at them too and says she will “talk to [that person] how she is talking to [the kids].” To this, the kid behind the camera points out, “We are minors, by the way.”

This woman jumped out of her car & started screaming & threatening these boys because they talk to loud after getting off their school bus.They explained they aren’t doing anything wrong just having fun after school so she threatens to have them beaten up while cussing at them. pic.twitter.com/JoLE68oW0n — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 2, 2026

For the next couple of minutes, the woman repeatedly tells the kids to “leave her alone.” Yet she refuses to let them be and even threatens that she will bring in some kids around their age to instigate a physical altercation if they still don't behave. When one of the kids says they were just “walking on the sidewalk” and that it shouldn't have bothered her, the woman angrily says she will “punch [the kid] in the face” unless he shuts up.

One of the kids then brings up how they use their First Amendment right to do what they want in a public space. As the woman insists they do this specifically to annoy her, the kids say they want nothing to do with her and are just as loud even when she's not there.

“Don’t do that,” the woman snarkily says in response.

These are the people that make life fun/interesting as kid. She’s not gonna hurt them she’s just gonna give them good stories to laugh about lol — ChicagoPatriot (@chipatriot17) July 2, 2026

Toward the end of the video, she threatens to “watch where [the kids] live” because she wants to talk to their parents and walks off. Or at least starts to.

Several commenters mocked the woman writing, “Who is she? What an entitled snowflake.” Another stuck by the kids and suggested they say, “We're walking down the sidewalk committing a First Amendment.” A third mentioned, “Adults should NOT be talking to children of any age like this. Talk to adults.”

“You’re the one engaging; go back in your car,” one of the kids says at the end.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events depicted in the video. The identity of the woman, the location of the incident, and the school the boys attend have not been confirmed. The woman's claim about managing a nearby inn has not been verified.