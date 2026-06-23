A delivery delivery driver is being dragged online after she drove across a homeowner’s lawn, bypassed the driveway, and allegedly damaged the grass in the process. A clip of the incident is making the rounds after the homeowner allegedly shared the footage, which was later reshared by X user @unlimited_ls.

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NEW: Homeowners are outraged after an Amazon driver destroys their lawn while delivering a package



Video shows the driver bypassing the driveway and cutting directly across the freshly mowed grass to reach the house



The driver then stopped near the house, grabbed the package,… pic.twitter.com/jsMRFA4xiR — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) June 23, 2026

The Delivery Driver Completely Ignored the Driveway

In the clip, the driver can be seen pulling up to the home in a small economy car. Instead of using the driveway, despite passing it, she cuts directly across the homeowner’s lawn, which appears freshly cut and well maintained, with bright green grass and no visible brown patches.

As she drives across, tire marks can be seen pressing into the lawn, leaving two clear tracks behind her vehicle. After pulling up near the front door, she gets out wearing a blue vest similar to those worn by Amazon delivery drivers, drops off the package, and returns to her car.

Some viewers also pointed out that she appeared to be pregnant. The driver then backs out, adding even more tire marks to the lawn, before exiting the property. At no point does she use the driveway, even though it's to the right of her vehicle and connects directly to the sidewalk which would take her to the home’s entrance.

While some viewers were confused that she wasn’t in an Amazon vehicle, the company does use third-party delivery services, which can explain the car. Others, however, speculated that her potentially being pregnant may be the reason why she wanted to get closer to the door.

Nonetheless, people in the comments were quick to call her out, with one person writing, “How do people with such disregard for personal propriety get hired by a company that delivers personal property to people?” while another added, “These people are absolute animals. They have no place in our society.”

Amazon doesn’t hire the vast majority of their drivers directly. They go they 3rd party companies for that “last mile.” I didn’t know that till recently. They may drive an Amazon van and have an Amazon smock but they don’t work directly for Amazon. — Jason Pierce (@wolfgpd75) June 23, 2026

But not everyone was as quick to bring her down. One commenter wrote, “Obviously she’s pregnant, so don’t fire but give warning. I don’t want her on the forever welfare payroll,” while another echoed similar sentiments, saying, “That lady pregnant as hell! I'm not excusing the damages she caused but be sympathetic to her working and waddling.”

Overall, reactions were mixed. Some users took issue with her actions, while others were a bit more understanding given the circumstances. One person even went as far as suggesting she may not have realized just how much damage she was causing.