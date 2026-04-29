Picture a roach-infested apartment somewhere in America. A mother working two, maybe three jobs. A little girl who only half-understood why her father wasn't there. It started in post-war Vietnam, when Jade's mother, pregnant at the time, escaped to Thailand by boat.

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They could only afford one ticket, so her father stayed behind. That decision, made under the weight of war, poverty, and love, is the thread that runs through everything that follows.

The escape itself was only the beginning of a long road. After a brief stay in Thailand, where Jade was born, she and her mother moved to the United States and tried to stay in touch with her father, sending money in hopes that he could eventually join them. But communication was slow — letters took nearly a year to arrive.

She wasn’t posing for history—she was trying to survive....



In 1966, a haunting image captured a South Vietnamese mother wading through a river, her four children clinging to her as they fled their village near Qui Nhon. The area had been evacuated after the U.S. Air Force… pic.twitter.com/VNuyqUYJGR — ArchaeoHistories (@histories_arch) April 25, 2026

Then came the letter that changed everything. One day, word arrived that her father had remarried and wouldn't be coming. It broke both Jade and her mother, and they immediately cut off contact with him. Jade grew up carrying an anger she didn't fully understand — the kind you feel toward someone you never really got to know.

That anger, as it tends to do, eventually mellowed into something quieter. A need to hear his side of the story before it was too late.

While on a charity mission in Vietnam, just days before she was due to return to the U.S., Jade reached out to content creator Kyle Le and explained her situation. The search seemed nearly impossible from the start. All she had was her father's full name, his approximate age, and the fact that he had once lived opposite a specific temple and worked as an Eastern medicine herbalist.

Jade and Kyle started in the Saigon neighborhood where her parents had once lived. She followed a lead from an old address her mother had kept — a cousin her father had recently visited. That trail brought her to a local shop, where a hesitant tenant eventually revealed her uncle's address. And through her uncle, who recognized her immediately, she finally got to her father.

When her father arrived, they embraced immediately. Jade cried. Her father looked on in complete wonder — stunned by a reunion he had clearly never stopped hoping for. Forty-five years of silence, all of it collapsed in a single hug in a Saigon street.

On a new #GZEROWorld episode, Viet Thanh Nguyen, author of the bestselling novel "The Sympathizer," shares what it was like growing up as a Vietnamese refugee in the US.



He and @ianbremmer reflect on the Vietnam War's lasting impact 50 years after the conflict's end. pic.twitter.com/kdnwL90j5s — GZERO Media (@gzeromedia) May 3, 2025

The reunion, shared on Kyle Le's YouTube channel on April 21, has moved thousands of viewers. One commenter, @filipino96817, wrote: "This was truly heartwarming. Discovering your dad, even after he remarried, speaks volumes about the depth of your love, regardless of the circumstances."

Another, @XposinTheFakes, added: "Her stepmother knows the pain he's been through, but I can also imagine how sad her sister and stepmother would feel knowing that his daughter was his favorite even out of sight."

Forty-five years is a long time to carry a question. But Jade finally got her answer — in the arms of the man who gave up everything so she could live.