An X video by @WallStreetApes shows a Chipotle customer weighing a side order of chicken that was much smaller than some viewers expected. In the clip, one sees a woman removing a Chipotle protein cup from her takeout bag before emptying its contents onto a kitchen scale.

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According to it, the chicken weighs 2.70 ounces. So commentators wonder why the serving did not match Chipotle's advertised portion.

However, an X user argued that many were misunderstanding the product. "It's a 4 oz snack-size cup, not 4oz worth of chicken or steak. Even if it was chicken or steak, that's weight BEFORE cooked," they wrote.

This is the new protein cup at Chipotle



It is supposed to be 4 ounces of chicken or steak



Here’s how much it actually weighs when it’s put on the scale… This is weighed without the packaging, just the chicken



You can see the container is pretty full, you wouldn’t think it’s… pic.twitter.com/Vnm9q9lhaR — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 19, 2026

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Later in the video, a creator referenced Chipotle's published nutrition information while reviewing the clip. "You guys are just sorry thinking about it," he said before examining the video frame by frame. Referring to Chipotle's online menu, he added that the protein cup "should contain 4 ounces of snack-sized pieces of either chicken or steak."

Another issue was that the serving should be weighed with or without the container. In response, the creator said that because the cup appeared relatively full in the footage, the lower weight shown on the scale indicated customers were receiving less than expected.

However, the video with 1.8 million views as of publication does not establish whether the portion was incorrectly served by Chipotle. Factors such as moisture loss during cooking, differences between pre-cooked and cooked weights, scale calibration, and whether all of the product was transferred to the scale can affect the final measurement.

All proteins are advertised at raw weight. Every single restaurant tells you the weight of the food before you cook it. There's no way to tell you what it's going to weigh after it's cooked. — Suburban Sunsets (@CalebLe74625772) July 19, 2026

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According to Chipotle, a standard serving of chicken contains approximately 4 ounces and provides about 32 grams of protein. The company also sells side portions of protein in separate containers.

On X, a user wrote, "Chipotle has been ripping people off for years, while increasing their prices regularly." Another added, "Not a good look [Chipotle], the excuse that everyone is doing it is not going to hold up. Americans are tired of being cheated at every turn." Others argued that dining out was the larger issue: "Stop paying companies to cook your food."

Yet another compared restaurant prices to the cost of buying a whole chicken and said it provided multiple meals at a lower cost.