A video shared on X has sparked debate after it appeared to show a dispute between a Walmart cashier and a customer who claimed he wasn't given a shirt after paying for it. The footage, which has been viewed nearly 2 million times, captures the customer arguing with store employees over the shirt, his receipt and the store's apparent objection to being recorded.

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The video appears to have been filmed in Canada, based on a Canadian flag visible in the footage. The post also prompted discussion in the comments about the identities of those shown in the video, though neither the footage nor the post confirms where the employees are from.

So wild, He paid for a shirt at Walmart and the cashier decided to keep his shirt. ? pic.twitter.com/2FZqNFm4Kg — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) July 15, 2026

As the video begins, we can read these texts on the screen, "Buying Shirt for Homeless Person," as a man waits at the cashier checkout after paying for the item. After ensuring the payment was successful, the man said, "Thank you. Can I have my shirt, miss?"

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But, instead of handing him the shirt and his receipt, she picked up the store phone with the intent to make a call. She then pointed at the person recording the video as if to say that he shouldn't be recording. The customer said immediately, "Are you gonna give me my shirt or are we gonna have a problem?"

She ignored him, hung up the store phone and reached in her back pocket for her smartphone. At that moment, the customer knew there would be a problem.

In the following clip, he asked for the receipt for the item he purchased, and he tried to grab it. But he was too quick and snatched it off of the cash register and said, "No. That's mine. I just paid for this." The Walmart cashier, who was of Indian descent, tried to leave her post. The customer swiftly blocked her and said, "Now you're in the video. . . I paid. I paid. . . I need it."

The cashier then pointed at the person recording and said, "He took the video," as a Walmart security guard entered into view, who was also of Indian descent. The security guard tried to understand the situation, but the customer repeated, "Tell her to give me the shirt. . . We're gonna get the police involved." Then he showed the receipt to the guard and said, "Look, I paid. I paid. . . I need the shirt. She's robbing me right now!"

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Dispute Appears to Center on Store's Filming Policy

The dispute appeared to center on the customer's recording. At one point the cashier said, "You can't take the video." Whether or not this was company policy, the man felt that he had every right to film the purchase.

But things continued to escalate until a Walmart manager, who appeared to be of African descent, showed up and told him to stop recording. But the customer stuck to the issue at hand, which was the shirt that he paid for. He said, "No, I paid. Give me my shirt." The manager insisted that he turn off the recording, and the man stood his ground that he would not.

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Eventually, the manager called the police. After a heated back and forth, she said to the man, "We're not gonna rob you, but we're gonna issue a ban from this store." All of this seemed to have happened because the man refused to stop filming in the store.

The police eventually arrive on the scene and the customer explains everything to them. Luckily, he still had the receipt that he managed to grab from the cashier, so he presented it to the police and finally got his shirt. The ironic part of all this is that the police were also of Indian descent.

Some commenters speculated about the backgrounds of those shown in the video, though the footage does not identify anyone's nationality or immigration status. One person on X commented, "Every single employee at that Walmart and every cop in that city looked like immigrants. . . Where is this?"

In regard to the company's 'no-filming policy', another user wrote, "If a store takes your money, they should give you goods. Doesn't make a difference what other policy they have, they can ban you from the store after."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the dispute or what prompted store employees to withhold the shirt before police arrived.