A corporate travel rule backfired after an employee was forced to book the “least expensive flight” for a trip with their boss. The individual was responsible for travel bookings and was restricted from selecting a faster flight.

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During a recent travel arrangement with their boss, the employee proved just how redundant the corporate travel rule was. There’s indeed a lot of pressure that comes on an individual responsible for booking travel tickets.

I worked at a company with a strict “always pick the cheapest flight” rule, I once got warned for spending extra to get home earlier.



Later, I had a work trip with my boss and I had to book the flights cause he’ll never book his own travel.



enters my malicious compliance: I… — sugamummy ??‍♀️ (@ceraliza) April 29, 2026

While it's important to remain considerate about the company’s budget and not splurge your way into first class. It’s equally important for the company to be mindful of certain travel inconveniences.

One Redditor recalled an incident during which the boss gained a practical understanding of the policy. The individual shared the story on a Reddit forum, which later sparked multiple conversations among netizens who commended the user for their actions. Some even shared their own experiences.

What was the Corporate Travel Rule That Had the Employee Stumped?

Although there was leniency in booking one's flight tickets and accommodations, the guideline is what left the Redditor in a fix.

The corporate travel rule was: “Always select the least expensive option for flights, do not book based on convenience.”

Essentially, cheaper flights could mean long hours at the airport or another country, should it be a layover. This could result in serious jet lag depending on the destination. And of course, cancelling or delaying personal plans.

The employee didn’t comment on breaking the rules, but did recall spending an additional $50 to get home on an earlier flight. However, there was a problem; the individual was travelling with a colleague who adhered to rules.

When it was time to submit expenses, the employee received a warning from their superiors. The person was asked to justify booking a pricier flight rather than staying at the airport for three hours. And coming home on a cheaper flight.

Now, why the employee wanted to race back home is unknown. But, seemingly, the individual did not want to spend “three hours” at an airport after meetings with a weekend looming. But the employee had their moment to prove a point when on a trip with their boss.

The Trip With the Boss Resulted in Using ‘Best Judgment’ in Booking Travel Arrangements

The Redditor recalled a trip with the company’s boss for a conference in London. After completing several other meetings in Amsterdam, the two of them were set to head home to the USA.

Now, take note, each employee (including the boss) could very well book their own tickets, provided they get their jobs done. Things were a little different for the boss.

The Redditor alleged, “My boss would never book his own travel, so I had to do it for him.” This time, the employee stuck to the corporate travel rule and booked the cheapest possible flight home.

This was even though there was a direct, more convenient flight to get home. But it cost an extra $250 for both of them.

Nothing teaches management faster than experiencing their own policy firsthand ? — Vee ?? (@vee_dimple) April 29, 2026

The least expensive option resulted in the boss not only cancelling date night with his wife, but also waiting four hours at an airport due to a layover.

Moreover, the boss also had to drive an additional hour from the airport to his house. Eventually, the boss asked his employee to justify the choice. That was when the employee spilled the beans on the corporate travel rule.

In the end, the Redditor had a conversation with Human Resources (HR). And was asked to use their “best judgment” when booking flights.