‘I Love a Good Internet Investigation’: Supermarket Owner Goes Viral Hunting for Alleged Card Skimmer Couple

An X post from the account @ImMeme0 reposted surveillance footage from Gold Valley Supermarket in Springfield, New Jersey, where the owner's TikTok says a couple installed a credit card skimmer on a payment terminal at checkout.r

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The video shows a man in a green shirt and cap standing at the register with a woman in a black Coach T-shirt while they appear to manipulate the card reader. The owner is seeking the public’s help identifying the two individuals after they paid in cash and left the store.

The couple appears to complete a transaction while the man works with the terminal, then left without using a card. The owner, in the TikTok video, said the setup resembled skimming devices found at other grocery stores, where devices sit on readers until staff or customers notice irregularities.

Under the X post, one commenter focused on the design of in-store card readers and suggested that more physical movement and noise could deter tampering.

“Card readers in store checkouts need to be on a swivel - turned toward the cashier prior to the transaction, and after turning it toward the customer to pay, it gets returned to the position facing the cashier again. It should make an always audible noise when turned,” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter wrote, “Damn. Seeing this at least makes users aware of what to look for. So much of this happens in S Florida.”

One X user raised a question about whether investigators could track any card used in the couple’s own purchase. “If they used a credit card when they paid shouldn't they be able to track whose it is? Assuming it isn't stolen too,” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter expressed confidence that online users would identify the couple, writing, “I LOVE a good internet investigation. They always ‘get their man’.”

If they used a credit card when they paid shouldn't they be able to track whose it is? Assuming it isn't stolen too. — Booter | Dividend Investor (@SlimBooter) June 10, 2026

According to the District of Columbia’s Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking, skimmers are small devices that sit on or inside payment terminals and copy the information stored on a card’s magnetic stripe. Once installed, they can collect card numbers and PINs from every swipe until staff discover the attachment.

The department has warned that scammers sometimes return later to retrieve the stored data or transmit it wirelessly, which can then be used for unauthorized purchases or cloned cards.

The account above is drawn from the owner's TikTok and the @ImMeme0 post on X. The identities of those involved have not been confirmed.