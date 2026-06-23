‘Corporate Greed and It Is Ridiculous’: Starbucks’ New Reserve Metal Card Requires Spending Around $1,470 a Year Just to Keep It

A video shared to X by @WallStreetApes showing a woman receiving Starbucks' new personalized Reserve metal card in the mail has drawn debate about whether the new rewards structure is worth the cost.

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The woman in the original clip, whose name and social media account were not confirmed in the post, opened a mailer from Starbucks to find a metal card bearing her name. "You're joking it has my name on it," she said.

To reach Reserve status, a member must accumulate 2,500 Stars over 12 months. At the Reserve earn rate of 1.7 Stars per dollar, that translates to an estimated spend of approximately $1,470, according to @WallStreetApes's post.

This is the new Starbucks Reserve metal Rewards card. They mail it to you once you earn 2,500 Stars in a rolling 12 month period



You must spend an estimated $1,470 every 12 months to have this card, because every year it needs to be earned



The biggest benefit to this card is… pic.twitter.com/ShshOHVwCr — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 22, 2026

"I don't think people understand how much of a scam this new program is," the X user said in the breakdown segment. "Before they started this new program where you have to spend all this money to get these benefits, everyone used to get two stars for a one dollar spent."

The X user said. "There was no status, there was no spending fifteen hundred dollars a year. Everyone just got two stars per one dollar. But now you have to spend fifteen hundred bucks and you get one point seven stars per one dollar. This is corporate greed and it is ridiculous."

Not everyone agreed with the X account's assessment. "Thanks for reminding me to claim my card," one commenter wrote, before adding, "Also, your minimum spend number is wrong but you have to pay the bills, right."

Another commenter said they earn double Stars every purchase by using a personal cup, and pointed to additional earning opportunities through promotions and partnership agreements with Delta and Marriott.

Starbucks launched a reimagined three-tier Rewards program on March 10, 2026, introducing Green, Gold, and Reserve membership levels. Reserve status requires earning 2,500 Stars in a rolling 12-month period, and members must re-earn the status annually to maintain it.

The earning rates vary among the tiers: Each dollar spent gets Green members one star, Gold members 1.2 stars, and Reserve members 1.7 stars. The Starbucks official FAQ states that Reserve members also get at least six extra Double Star Days each year, Stars that never expire, and a 30-day window to claim birthday goodies.

"Starbucks turned inflation into a collectible," one commenter wrote. "Elegant scamwork."

Another user expressed their dislike for Starbucks, referring to what they described as low-quality coffee, writing, "For boiling water poured over New York trash and then called coffee? Give me a break."

The Daily Dot verified Starbucks' earn rates, tier requirements, and program launch date against the company's official press releases and FAQ. The X account's specific spending calculations and characterizations of the program have not been independently verified.