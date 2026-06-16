Starbucks is among one of the most popular coffee chains people flock to for their morning, afternoon, and even evening pick-me-ups. The chain also offers food items alongside its beverages. But the company is facing criticism online from customers who say their drinks contain too much ice and too little beverage.

Featured Video

Everyone has been noticing Starbucks has been putting way more ice into their coffee drinks



So to test it, here’s a Starbucks size Venti



This is how much coffee is actually in the drink once you dump out the coffee and ice, remove the ice and put the coffee back



We are being… pic.twitter.com/H8cuT7rRm2 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 15, 2026

A Woman Compared How Much Ice Starbucks Uses to the Amount of Liquid

In a video reposted to X by @WallStreetApes, a woman put Starbucks' drink quantities to the test by ordering a venti-sized iced beverage and then pouring it out to compare the amount of ice to the amount of liquid. The results left many viewers shocked.

After removing the ice from the original Starbucks cup and pouring the remaining liquid back in, the drink measured less than half a cup. In other words, more than half of the venti cup had been filled with ice, while less than half contained the actual beverage the woman ordered.

Someone who reposted the video captioned it, "Shrinkflation is real," while another person said they were surprised people were only just noticing the issue because it's nothing new. A quick search on TikTok also reveals plenty of other users posting videos complaining about the same thing — too much ice in their Starbucks drinks.

This is why you tell them NO ICE. — Johnathan Parks (@JohnathanP27567) June 16, 2026

While some people said customers should simply avoid Starbucks altogether, others offered what they considered an easy fix — just ask for less ice. "I always order no ice... then ask for a cup of ice," one person shared.

Since Starbucks drinks can be customized in a variety of ways, customers can request no ice or light ice when ordering. Some users pointed to customization options available through Starbucks. There's also the option of ordering a cold Starbucks beverage without ice and adding some at home.

Another X commenter wrote, "This has been an issue for over a decade everywhere, not just Starbucks. Ask for light or no ice. These options have been slowly added in the past few years at fast food restaurants as customers discovered the frugal corporate method."

Another user echoed a similar sentiment, and said, "This is why you tell them NO ICE."

Despite those suggestions, some customers maintain that Starbucks should serve drinks with a different ice-to-beverage ratio by default.

The Daily Dot could not independently confirm the claims shown in the viral video, which reflects the experience of one customer.