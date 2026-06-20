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“Come On”: Grandma Pulls Stranger’s Child Onto Her Lap During Earthquake Simulator Ride

2:30 PM CDT on June 20, 2026

Grandma's Kind Gesture Toward Young Boy Wins Hearts on X

Grandma’s Kind Gesture Toward Young Boy Wins Hearts on X

|Image Credit: X/@HeDontMakeNoise

A video circulating on X is winning over viewers after capturing a grandmother's kind gesture toward a young child. In the clip, a boy approaches an earthquake simulator where a family is seated.

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After starting the ride, the grandmother invites him over, saying, "Come on," before lifting him onto her lap.

Viewers Say the Grandmother's Gesture Shows the Power of Kindness

The video prompted positive reactions from commenters.

One commenter wrote, "Grandmas take care of babies, blood or not."

Several commenters compared the interaction to the phrase "it takes a village". The boy appeared to be unfamiliar to the family, but the grandmother invited him to join the ride.

Another user seemed aligned with this, saying, "in all honesty this is how it should be. everyone should help care for everyones kids. no forced values just pure unadulterated love and compassion. unfortunately 99% of the time its not."

Indeed, it is always a wonderful thing seeing strangers come together in moments like this. It shows us that compassion is something that we all have. Whether we act on it, though, is a different story.

Several commenters said the interaction reflected the nurturing role many associate with grandparents.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the details surrounding the interaction shown in the video shared on X.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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