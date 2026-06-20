Grandma’s Kind Gesture Toward Young Boy Wins Hearts on X

A video circulating on X is winning over viewers after capturing a grandmother's kind gesture toward a young child. In the clip, a boy approaches an earthquake simulator where a family is seated.

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After starting the ride, the grandmother invites him over, saying, "Come on," before lifting him onto her lap.

The little boy walked up to a family on an earthquake simulator, and before anyone could say anything, Grandma pulled him right in like he was her grandbaby. ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/YZwChsQRQ1 — Erimus (@HeDontMakeNoise) June 17, 2026

Viewers Say the Grandmother's Gesture Shows the Power of Kindness

The video prompted positive reactions from commenters.

One commenter wrote, "Grandmas take care of babies, blood or not."

Grandmas take care of babies, blood or not — Elaine Wordelmann (@ElaineWord62) June 17, 2026

Several commenters compared the interaction to the phrase "it takes a village". The boy appeared to be unfamiliar to the family, but the grandmother invited him to join the ride.

Another user seemed aligned with this, saying, "in all honesty this is how it should be. everyone should help care for everyones kids. no forced values just pure unadulterated love and compassion. unfortunately 99% of the time its not."

in all honesty this is how it should be. everyone should help care for everyones kids. no forced values just pure unadulterated love and compassion. unfortunately 99% of the time its not. — Curt (@cpjet64) June 17, 2026

Indeed, it is always a wonderful thing seeing strangers come together in moments like this. It shows us that compassion is something that we all have. Whether we act on it, though, is a different story.

Several commenters said the interaction reflected the nurturing role many associate with grandparents.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the details surrounding the interaction shown in the video shared on X.