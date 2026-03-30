CleanTok is giving new meaning to spring cleaning

It's that time of year again where the idea of "spring cleaning" leads to CleanTok taking over social feeds.

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Now that spring is here, many influencers are posting videos of themselves cleaning their apartments. In some of the clips, they provide helpful tips for a cleaner home or show how they declutter their apartments with ease.

In one video, TikToker @simplecleanfit_whit showed herself dowsing a rag with some warm water and multipurpose cleaner. She said this is all she needs to clean her kitchen cabinets.

She titled the video, "Spring cleaning for normal people who don't have time to clean because they have busy lives."

In another video, user @neat.caroline showed some quick life hacks that can be used to clean the entire home. She suggested putting a bowl of lemon water in the microwave to get the "steam to remove the gunk" in the microwave. From there, you would clean the microwave out with a sponge and then put the turntable in the dishwasher.

She also said that you can clean your oven door by using a bit of baking powder and lemon juice. After you let it sit for a while, the grease stains will come right off.

Users share their tips in the TikTok comments

Other social media users have been using the CleanTok hashtag to promote their ASMR cleaning videos.

A woman shared a montage of herself refilling cleaning products in her home, while another shared a video of themselves mopping their entire kitchen.

Some social media users even took the chance to make fun of how they clean. While vacuuming her house, an influencer said she got distracted when she put "Heated Rivalry" on TV.

"HAHAHA real," one person commented.

Another said, "And then wonder why I haven’t done what I was supposed to do three hours later 🤣."

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