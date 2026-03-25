“I’m not owned!”: Clavicular crashes out over “SNL” parody

Controversial streamer Clavicular appeared rather displeased with a Saturday Night Live parody mocking the way he talks. He lashed out at comedian Sarah Sherman and the rest of the cast, using terms millennials wielded at his age to claim the generation has no culture.

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He's not beating the deep, all-consuming insecurity allegations.

Saturday Night Live does Clavicular

On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, Sherman donned a GigaChad costume and a tank top to mock the popular streamer's cadence.

"No offense, but you're sitting there gesture-gooning like a subhuman beta-cuck while I'm out here auromaxxing like an S-tier GigaChad," the comedian babbled. "Speak-a the English, much?"

Clavicular goes OFF after seeing SNL jestermaxx and impersonate him, saying millennials have NO culture ??



“These people have no culture of their own, really.” pic.twitter.com/VEGhDd4le5 — Kick Clips ? (@kick_clips) March 21, 2026

Clavicular reacted to this clip during a recent stream, appearing rather offended by the portrayal.

"Millennials are such f*cking r******," he said, "because they have no culture of their own, really. Millennials are so f*cking gay."

Funnily enough, millennials will remember their peers using the R-slur and calling people "gay" as a pejorative when they were not much younger than Clavicular. Time is a flat circle, and all that.

Whether or not we have a culture of our own is another story, but at least that culture isn't looksmaxxing.

Who is Clavicular?

If you know much about the Kick streamer and online influencer known as Clavicular, his reaction won't come as a surprise. Born Braden Eric Peters, his fame grew beyond the boundaries of the Twitch alternative after he struck a man with a Cybertruck in December 2025.

His biggest claim to fame is his promotion of "looksmaxxing," a term made popular in far-right incel communities. Clavicular's extreme methods to alter one's appearance to fit a specific ideal, including repeatedly striking certain facial bones in a practice called "bone smashing," drew further scrutiny and criticism.

He has also frequently appeared in streams and interviews with far-right figures including open white supremacist and Hitler fan Nick Fuentes, who once called Clavicular a "total Chad."

The streamer was one of the men singing Ye's "Heil Hitler" in a Miami club, alongside Fuentes and accused human trafficker Andrew Tate, in January.

"Getting all upset is mad beta"

It's unclear whether Clavicular engages in looksmaxxing due to his own insecurities or just to profit off the self-loathing of others. His reaction to the SNL impersonation, however, may lend credence to the idea that he doesn't like himself very much.

A lot of commenters who were already not fans think so, anyway.

"His response is literally just the 'I’m not owned! I’m not owed! You’re owned!' meme," said r/sexandliquor on Reddit.

"Giga Chads gotta laugh that off and show dominant status," r/Global_Rate3281 pointed out. "Getting all upset is mad beta."

"His entire life is overcompensating for the fact that he (by his own admission) is a premature ejaculator," claimed r/callmesnake13. "He tries to couch it in the idea that women don’t deserve more of his time, and therefore he does it on purpose, but this is obviously bullsh*t."

Others gave additional examples of Clavicular demonstrating his insecurity.

"When he just sat down with Andrew Callaghan and had a hissy fit because Callaghan was like (I’m paraphrasing) 'I’m completely fine with the way I look.' And this door had a meltdown and walked off," wrote r/Hank_the_Beef. "The dude has turned his insecurities into his persona. He needs therapy."

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