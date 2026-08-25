‘Chill Dude’: Cody Chows’ McDonald’s Mukbang Goes Viral After He Stops to Talk With Teen Fans and Give Away Food

A TikTok creator, Cody Chows, was shooting a McDonald's mukbang. But the video took an unexpected turn as he was approached by a number of fans while he was filming his meal, among them two boys who stated that they were 13 and 14 and another fan who said that he was 17.

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The video, which was posted about a week ago, starts as a standard fast-food mukbang where Chows talks about his usual visits to McDonald's, jokes about fewer sauces than he had asked for, and tries out several of the items in his order. He also tries chicken strips, ranch, and McChicken. But his tone changes when two boys on bicycles come up to him.

Chows asks them to come over and finds out their ages; one of them says that he is 13 and the other that he is 14. He said he was surprised, joking that teenagers seemed older than he remembered.

He then wants to know their names and gives his own. The creator offers the two boys some of his food and lets them have whatever they like. While they are talking, the boys take some of the nuggets and the fries.

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The interaction is short, but soon another fan comes up to Chows. A third fan told Chows he was 17, was trying to obtain a birth certificate, and was saving money to buy a car.

Chows shared a story about his first car. When he was younger, he owned a Honda Civic, and that a first car doesn't have to be expensive. He encourages the teenager to work hard and to save money for what he wants. Chow also thanked the teenager for coming by.

Chows said at that point he did not need to finish the meal because the fan encounters had been satisfying enough. Food is still included, though, because Chow talks about the crispness of the chicken strips, the taste of McDonald's ranch, and how much sauce is on his food.

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The mukbang format, which usually involves people eating while talking or engaging with an audience, has become well-known on various social media.

Commenters praised Chows for his willingness to interact with fans. One appreciated the fact that he was friendly towards his fans and stated that it was pleasant to see him stay "cool with people walking up to you". Another described him as a "chill dude" and said that they liked his interactions with fans.

A TikTok user discusses their favorite part about this mukbang account.

A third joked about the familiar post-fast food feeling: "The only problem with McDonald's is how terrible you feel when it's over."

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Chows had not publicly commented on the fan interactions beyond the video itself as of publication.