Chikn Nuggit—one of BuzzFeed's most popular web series—has had a rollercoaster few days.

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Back on March 5, fans of the mini-series, which follows the exploits of golden retriever Chikn Nuggit, were left shocked after its creator, Kyra Kupetsky, sensationally quit the project.

In a lengthy, since-deleted social media statement, Kupetsky explained: "BuzzFeed is going to be requiring Chikn to be fed into AI for a project and I am fully against this. It’s being done despite our stance against it. It’s entirely out of our control and I’m utterly heartbroken."

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She continued: "I am very anti-AI and cannot support this. Thus I am leaving to boycott this. I am so upset it’s come to this and I cannot apologize enough for this happening."

An "open dialogue."

The following day, she shared that she was having an "open dialogue" with BuzzFeed. However, for many X users, the situation was pretty clear-cut.

Hey guys, it's Kyra!

I'm having an open dialogue discussion currently with BuzzFeed.



I can't thank you all enough for your support for me and Chikn Nuggit while we navigate this situation. ❤️ — Chikn Nuggit (@chikn_nuggit) March 6, 2026

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"I hope you can help convince them not to go through with this," one wrote. "If they still go through with it, I'm dropping everything BuzzFeed-related. Much love."

"I enjoy Chikn Nuggit, and to BuzzFeed if you continue with the AI stuff, I can't support any of your content," a second concurred.

While a third added: "Pressures from the masses got to them! GOOD! More companies need to be pressured."

These are just a fraction of the outpouring of love and support Kupetsky is getting on X. On YouTube, fans of the series are making full videos about the situation in support of Kuptesky.

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BuzzFeed backtracks

After days of extreme backlash, BuzzFeed eventually conceded, which Kuptesky returned to the original Chickn Nuggit account with an update.

"WE DID IT!!!!" she wrote. "BuzzFeed has confirmed Chikn Nuggit will NOT be used for the AI-supported project! Thank you so much, BuzzFeed, for hearing us out and wanting the best for Chikn."

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"And thank you so unbelievably much to ALL OF YOU for the massive support on this, as well as the understanding while we worked through it. I’m grateful the studio leadership heard us out and worked with us on a solution."

The post ended with, "I will be staying on Chikn Nuggit at BuzzFeed to continue making the show as we intended!"

Over on Reddit, users reflected on the situation.

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"Bullying works," one wrote. "The fact BuzzFeed even floated an idea like turning the show into AI is damning," another added. "It also tells you exactly how they view animation: Disposable. Slop."

While a third wrote: "BuzzFeed is such a weird company lol. Not on the equivalent of the Fine Bros level of weird — but they’re pretty damn close."

Kyra and BuzzFeed didn't immediately respond to The Daily Dot's request for comment via email.

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